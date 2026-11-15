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🐶 Friendly Dogs in Fruit Heights Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a loyal friend in Fruit Heights? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Davis County Animal Care and Control for someone to bring them home.
Bobby
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Bobby is a handsome tan German Shepherd mix with that classic, alert shepherd look. If you love smart, active dogs, he could be a great match for you.
👉 Meet Bobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jay
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Jay is a striking brindle pit bull terrier mix with a strong, athletic build. Check his full profile to see if his energy level and personality fit your home.
👉 Meet Jay and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Midas
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Midas has a beautiful gray/blue coat that really stands out. Visit his listing to learn more about his temperament and what kind of home he needs.
👉 Meet Midas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cassie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Cassie is a medium-sized brown mixed-breed girl with a sweet face and soft coloring. She may be a nice fit if you’re looking for a dog that’s not too big and not too small.
👉 Meet Cassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apollo
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Apollo is a golden retriever mix with a warm tan coat. If you like friendly, people-oriented dogs, you’ll want to read more about him and see if he’s your match.
👉 Meet Apollo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Little Girl
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Little Girl is a black border collie mix, a breed known for being active and smart. Check her profile for details on her activity needs and ideal home.
👉 Meet Little Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fruit Heights, UT, consider calling Davis County Animal Care and Control at (801) 444-2200 to ask about meeting any of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.