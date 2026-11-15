Looking for a loyal friend in Fruit Heights? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Davis County Animal Care and Control for someone to bring them home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Bobby is a handsome tan German Shepherd mix with that classic, alert shepherd look. If you love smart, active dogs, he could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet Bobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Jay is a striking brindle pit bull terrier mix with a strong, athletic build. Check his full profile to see if his energy level and personality fit your home.

👉 Meet Jay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Midas has a beautiful gray/blue coat that really stands out. Visit his listing to learn more about his temperament and what kind of home he needs.

👉 Meet Midas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Cassie is a medium-sized brown mixed-breed girl with a sweet face and soft coloring. She may be a nice fit if you’re looking for a dog that’s not too big and not too small.

👉 Meet Cassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Apollo is a golden retriever mix with a warm tan coat. If you like friendly, people-oriented dogs, you’ll want to read more about him and see if he’s your match.

👉 Meet Apollo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Little Girl is a black border collie mix, a breed known for being active and smart. Check her profile for details on her activity needs and ideal home.

👉 Meet Little Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fruit Heights, UT, consider calling Davis County Animal Care and Control at (801) 444-2200 to ask about meeting any of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.