Looking for a loyal friend in Fruit Heights, UT? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Davis County Animal Care and Control for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Koda is a handsome white Great Pyrenees mix who’s looking for a calm, loving home to call his own. If you love big, gentle dogs, Koda could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Jeffie is a young, black American Staffordshire Terrier mix with lots of life ahead of him. He’s ready to learn, bond, and grow with a family who will give him time and love.

👉 Meet Jeffie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Annie is a beautiful tricolor Australian Shepherd mix. If you enjoy an active, smart dog who likes to stay busy, Annie may be the perfect partner for your adventures.

👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer mix

Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Nova is a striking tricolor Boxer mix who’s ready for a second chance. She’s waiting for someone who will give her a safe, loving home and include her in daily family life.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Davis County Animal Care and Control at (801) 444-2200 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.