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🐶 Friendly Fruit Heights Dogs Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a loyal friend in Fruit Heights, UT? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Davis County Animal Care and Control for someone to bring them home.
Koda
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Koda is a handsome white Great Pyrenees mix who’s looking for a calm, loving home to call his own. If you love big, gentle dogs, Koda could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jeffie
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Jeffie is a young, black American Staffordshire Terrier mix with lots of life ahead of him. He’s ready to learn, bond, and grow with a family who will give him time and love.
👉 Meet Jeffie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Annie
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Annie is a beautiful tricolor Australian Shepherd mix. If you enjoy an active, smart dog who likes to stay busy, Annie may be the perfect partner for your adventures.
👉 Meet Annie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nova
- Breed: Boxer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
- Phone: (801) 444-2200
Nova is a striking tricolor Boxer mix who’s ready for a second chance. She’s waiting for someone who will give her a safe, loving home and include her in daily family life.
👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Davis County Animal Care and Control at (801) 444-2200 to ask about visiting and starting the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.