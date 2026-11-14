Fruit Heights has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Davis County Animal Care and Control. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend, take a look at these sweet faces.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Vinnie is a young tortie kitten with a bright future ahead of her. At this age, she’s ready to learn, play, and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Vinnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black, with big yellow eyes

Black, with big yellow eyes Personality notes: Super sweet, loves attention and pets, makes “biscuits” when she’s happy

Super sweet, loves attention and pets, makes “biscuits” when she’s happy Spayed/Microchipped: Yes, already spayed and microchipped

Yes, already spayed and microchipped Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Mavis is a stunning black kitty with glowing yellow eyes that seem to look right into your heart. She’s very affectionate, enjoys being petted, and kneads biscuits when she’s content. Since she’s already spayed and microchipped, she’s ready to go home right away.

👉 Meet Mavis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Personality notes: Curious, playful, loves to explore and eat, enjoys kitten friends

Curious, playful, loves to explore and eat, enjoys kitten friends Good with: Cats, big dogs, and kids (socialized in foster home and loves everyone he meets)

Cats, big dogs, and kids (socialized in foster home and loves everyone he meets) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Kauai is a sweet, curious orange tabby boy who loves to play and explore. He’s been in a foster home and has done well with other cats, large dogs, and children. He’d be a great buddy for a resident cat or would love to go home with another kitten. He came in underweight but has bounced back nicely and is now ready for his forever best friend.

👉 Meet Kauai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Mama DeDe is a lovely white adult cat looking for a calm, caring home where she can settle in and feel safe.

👉 Meet Mama DeDe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control

Phone: (801) 444-2200

Phat Tony is an orange adult kitty with a big presence and a lot of charm, ready to find a home of his own.

👉 Meet Phat Tony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Davis County Animal Care and Control at (801) 444-2200 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these kitties find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.