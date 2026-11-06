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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fruit Heights
Looking for a loyal friend to share your couch, your hikes, and your heart? These adoptable dogs in Fruit Heights, UT are waiting at Davis County Animal Care and Control for someone just like you.
Oso
Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
Age: 3 years (adult)
Gender: Male
Color: Brown/Chocolate
Adoption Fee: $0 (fee-waived!)
Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
Phone: (801) 444-2200
About Oso:
Oso’s name means “bear,” and he really is a gentle teddy bear at heart. He can be a little shy at first, but with patience and kindness he opens up into a loving, loyal companion.
- Fully potty trained with no accidents reported
- No noted bad habits – just a “certified good boy”
- Knows sit, come, stay, heel, and shake
- Smart and eager to keep learning with his new family
If you’re looking for a well-mannered, soft-hearted shepherd to bond with, Oso could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harvey
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Brown/Chocolate
Adoption Fee: $125
Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
Phone: (801) 444-2200
About Harvey:
Harvey is a handsome chocolate Lab mix looking for a fresh start. Labs are known for being friendly, active, and people-oriented, and Harvey is ready for someone to help him shine.
- Adult Lab mix, great for families who like walks and playtime
- Beautiful chocolate coat and classic Lab look
- Adoption fee helps cover his care at the shelter
Check his full profile for more details on his personality and any home preferences.
👉 Meet Harvey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kieko
Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
Age: 2 years (adult, still very puppy-like)
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Adoption Fee: $125
Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
Phone: (801) 444-2200
About Kieko:
Kieko is a stunning black German Shepherd mix with plenty of energy and a big love for adventure.
- Very treat motivated – especially loves hot dogs
- Loves to hike and would be an excellent hiking/running buddy
- Enjoys playing in water and is very social
- Already neutered and microchipped – ready to go home today
If you’re an active person or family who loves the outdoors, Kieko would be thrilled to join you on every adventure.
👉 Meet Kieko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boog
Breed: Boxer mix
Age: 7 years (adult/senior)
Gender: Male
Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
Adoption Fee: $125
Shelter: Davis County Animal Care and Control
Phone: (801) 444-2200
About Boog:
Boog is a handsome brown and white Boxer who’s ready to slow down just a bit and enjoy the good life.
- Very treat motivated – snacks are the way to his heart
- Walks really well on leash and does not pull
- Still enjoys adventures and hiking, even at 7 years old
- Already neutered and will be microchipped before going home
Boog sounds like a wonderful match for someone who wants a calmer, easy-walking buddy who still likes to get out and explore.
👉 Meet Boog and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fruit Heights, UT, consider visiting Davis County Animal Care and Control or giving them a call at (801) 444-2200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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