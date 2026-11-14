📅 Local schools and colleges team up for Leadership Allegany Education Day

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Frostburg State University, Allegany College of Maryland (ACM) and Allegany County Public Schools (ACPS) co-hosted the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Allegany Education Day.

The day’s theme, “From Learning to Earning: Building Community Through Education,” focused on how local schools and colleges prepare students for careers and support the region’s economy.

Highlights included:

A CEO panel with FSU President Dr. Shadow JQ Robinson , ACM President David Jones and ACPS Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano on how their institutions work together.

, and on how their institutions work together. Visits to FSU’s Planetarium and Education and Health Sciences Center to see hands-on learning in science and nursing.

and to see hands-on learning in science and nursing. A tour of ACPS’s Center for Career and Technical Education , including 14 career programs like health professions, trades, criminal justice, culinary arts and more.

, including like health professions, trades, criminal justice, culinary arts and more. Student panels and hands-on activities at ACM showing different college and workforce pathways.

Dr. Martirano asked community members—employers, parents, neighbors and leaders—to help make regular school attendance a community and business priority.