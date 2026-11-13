🚧 Water service disruption in Crestview/Timber Ridge area

As of 10:39 AM on November 13, 2026, water service is temporarily disrupted in the Crestview Drive / Timber Ridge Drive neighborhood.

The Frostburg Water Department is on site and working to restore service as quickly as possible.

If you live in this area, you may have no water or low water pressure until repairs are finished. Plan around the outage for things like cooking, cleaning, and bathroom use.

No end time was given, so it’s a good idea to:

Use any stored water you have for essentials

Delay running dishwashers or washing machines

Check on neighbors who may need extra help

Service will return once the Water Department completes the work.