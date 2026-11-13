📅 Brazilian choro, samba, and jazz in downtown Frostburg

Brazilian instrumental duo Novos Caminhos is performing at Mountain City Traditional Arts (MCTA) on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

The duo features 10-string mandolin player Ian Coury and 7-string guitarist Igor Souza, both acclaimed musicians who recently finished a sold-out 19-show U.S. tour. Their music blends traditional Brazilian choro and samba with jazz.

The show takes place at Mountain City Traditional Arts in Frostburg, a program of Frostburg State University and the Maryland Traditions Program of the Maryland State Arts Council.

For details or to reserve your seats, call 301-687-8040 or 301-687-3124.