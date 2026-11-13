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📅 Brazilian duo Novos Caminhos live in Frostburg Dec. 3
📅 Brazilian choro, samba, and jazz in downtown Frostburg
Brazilian instrumental duo Novos Caminhos is performing at Mountain City Traditional Arts (MCTA) on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
The duo features 10-string mandolin player Ian Coury and 7-string guitarist Igor Souza, both acclaimed musicians who recently finished a sold-out 19-show U.S. tour. Their music blends traditional Brazilian choro and samba with jazz.
The show takes place at Mountain City Traditional Arts in Frostburg, a program of Frostburg State University and the Maryland Traditions Program of the Maryland State Arts Council.
For details or to reserve your seats, call 301-687-8040 or 301-687-3124.
More Info: Brazilian Musical Duo Novos Caminhos to Perform in...
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