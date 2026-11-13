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Budget Buyers: This Three Bedroom House Hit the Market at $139,900 in Lamar County
By Chloe Kopal,10 days ago
For buyers looking outside of Hopkins County for house at an affordable price? Here’s one that just hit the market! Check out this 3bed/2ba home located north of Paris. Conveniently located on 0.5 acres, this home is ideally situated within the North Lamar ISD. Discover a spacious living area and eat-in kitchen with a utility closet that has full-size washer and dryer connections.