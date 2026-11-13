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Front Royal
🔧 Front Royal VA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Front Royal has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces looking sharp.
Multi-Skilled Maintenance Technician I
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Front Royal, VA (travel to local stores)
- Pay: $18.00 – $32.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition help, bonus potential
- Why it’s worth a look: You’ll handle repairs on store equipment (like beverage and food machines, ice makers, fuel dispensers) plus light plumbing, electrical, and general maintenance. Good fit if you’ve got 1+ year of repair experience, a driver’s license, and want steady work with room to grow.
Service Supervisor – Shenandoah Commons
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer
- Location: Shenandoah Commons, Front Royal, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: $1,000 sign-on bonus, medical, dental, vision, paid leave, 401(k), Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead the apartment maintenance team for a local community—handling work orders, unit turns, and repairs on HVAC, plumbing, appliances, and electrical. Best for someone with 3–5+ years’ residential maintenance, CFC/HVAC certifications, and strong leadership skills.
General Cleaner – Education Facility
- Employer: Allegiance Industries, Inc.
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, flexible start time before 9:00 a.m.
- Why it’s worth a look: Keep a local school facility clean by sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, taking out trash, and servicing restrooms. You’ll stay moving, work a steady weekday schedule, and just need reliable transportation, good stamina, and the ability to follow directions.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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