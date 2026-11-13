Front Royal has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping spaces looking sharp.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Front Royal, VA (travel to local stores)

(travel to local stores) Pay: $18.00 – $32.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Perks: Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus , medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) , PTO, holidays, tuition help, bonus potential

, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, , PTO, holidays, tuition help, bonus potential Why it’s worth a look: You’ll handle repairs on store equipment (like beverage and food machines, ice makers, fuel dispensers) plus light plumbing, electrical, and general maintenance. Good fit if you’ve got 1+ year of repair experience, a driver’s license, and want steady work with room to grow.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer

Location: Shenandoah Commons, Front Royal, VA

Type: Full-time

Perks: $1,000 sign-on bonus , medical, dental, vision, paid leave, 401(k) , Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

, medical, dental, vision, paid leave, , Why it’s worth a look: Lead the apartment maintenance team for a local community—handling work orders, unit turns, and repairs on HVAC, plumbing, appliances, and electrical. Best for someone with 3–5+ years’ residential maintenance, CFC/HVAC certifications, and strong leadership skills.

Employer: Allegiance Industries, Inc.

Location: Front Royal, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday , flexible start time before 9:00 a.m.

, flexible start time before Why it’s worth a look: Keep a local school facility clean by sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, taking out trash, and servicing restrooms. You’ll stay moving, work a steady weekday schedule, and just need reliable transportation, good stamina, and the ability to follow directions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.