⚠️ Veterans Day trash pickup changes in Front Royal

⚠️ Veterans Day office closing & trash pickup changes

The Town of Front Royal Business Offices will be closed Wednesday, November 11, 2026 for Veterans Day.

Trash & recycling changes:

If your normal pickup day is Wednesday , your trash and recycling will be collected on Friday, November 13, 2026 instead.

, your trash and recycling will be collected on instead. All other regular trash and recycling days stay the same.

There will be no yard waste or leaf collections during this week.

If you usually have Wednesday service, put your carts out for Friday pickup and hold any yard waste or leaves until service resumes after the holiday week.