A longtime associate of O.J. Simpson claimed on camera that a possible accomplice confessed to his brother about helping Simpson. BY: MEGA

A longtime associate of O.J. Simpson, Charlie Ehrlich, revealed on camera that an accomplice in the infamous killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman admitted he was involved days before he died.

A documentary featured Ehrlich making the claim

Joey Ippolito allegedly confessed to his brother that he helped O.J. Simpson a month before he died in 2006. BY: DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, MEGA

Ehrlich made the startling claim on the Peacock documentary, OJ’s Accomplice, during a hot mic moment, TMZ reported.

In the documentary, Ehrlich claimed Joseph “Joey” Ippolito confessed to his brother, Lou Ippolito, in Italy merely a month before Joey died in 2006.

“Do you know what Lou told me? He told me that a month before Joey died, he took him to Italy, took Joe to Italy. Joe admitted that he was involved,” Simpson’s associate could be heard telling one of the filmmakers. Ehrlich is friends with one of Joey’s brothers.

The documentary’s co-director, Ari Mark, said Lou shared the same story with the directors but did not want the creators to use his footage.

“I don’t think he had forgotten that he was mic’d up necessarily, but I think he probably started speaking more casually,” Mark said of Ehrlich, claiming the Simpson associate probably knew the cameras were still rolling, TV Insider reported.

Joey Ippolito’s brother came forward with similar claims

Ippolito’s other brother, Sam Ippolito, said in an interview he picked up Joey in Florida and embarked on a prolonged journey on the road before finally reaching Los Angeles. Sam and Ippolito stayed at the apartment of a stylist named Mijares.

Mijares had previously offered Joey refuge when he ran afoul of the law. Sam recalled that his brother left the apartment on the night of June 12, 1994, saying he had to help a friend, the New York Times reported.

Sam claimed his brother was at the scene of the killings, saying Ippolito left the apartment around 6:00 p.m. and returned around midnight.

The possible accomplice was carrying a bag with a heavy object inside when he returned to the apartment and also appeared to have blood on his hands, Sam said.

According to the brother, Ippolito then undressed and asked Sam to get rid of the bag, who then tossed the bag in a dumpster along Doheny Drive near a construction site.

Sam said his brother called Al Cowlings from the apartment and overheard him say that he had been helping Simpson.

Lead investigator wary of Joey Ippolito’s involvement

Retired Los Angeles Police Department detective, Tom Lange, who led the high-profile murder case, was not buying the theory implicating Ippolito.

Lange bluntly stated there is zero evidence of Ippolito’s involvement.

The retired detective told TMZthat Ippolito’s name came up several times during the investigation as a lead.

However, LAPD investigators never found any actual evidence linking him to the crime and did not interview him.