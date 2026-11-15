Dustin Hoffman admits in new memoir that he might have caused women discomfort some forty years ago and compared sexual misconduct allegations to 1950s McCarthyism. BY: MEGA

In his new memoir, Look At Me, veteran actor Dustin Hoffman addressed major accusations against him over the years, acknowledging he might have made women “uncomfortable” about four decades ago.

Dustin Hoffman speaks up about the #MeToo movement in memoir

Dustin Hoffman admits he might have made women uncomfortable years ago. BY: MEGA

The two-time Academy Award winner admitted he might have made some women uncomfortable forty years ago, but insists that “being uncomfortable is subjective,” and what one finds uncomfortable could be “hilarious” or even “cozy” to another.

Hoffman opened up about the #MeToo movement, which roughly started in 2017 and swept across Hollywood and other industries across the globe.

The veteran actor said he thought the movement was a “very good thing.”

“I knew by then that plenty of women had put up with way too much for way too long in my industry,” Hoffman mentioned in his memoir, before adding that he could never have thought he would face any allegations because “the idea of taking something from someone sexually that they didn’t want to give, it’s just not something he has ever done.”

Hoffman admitted to his risky sense of humor and called himself “out there” in the memoir.

“That’s not the same thing as pressuring someone to do something they didn’t want to do,” the memoir read, per USA Today.

Dustin Hoffman compared sexual assault allegations to McCarthyism

In 2017, three women, Cori Thomas, Melissa Kester, and a third anonymous woman, came forward with serious allegations against the actor and spoke to Variety.

Thomas claimed she was in high school when the actor “exposed himself” to her, and Kester had recently graduated college when Hoffman allegedly sexually assaulted her while recording the audio for Ishtar.

A third woman who remained anonymous claimed Hoffman assaulted her in the back of a station wagon and then manipulated her into a sexual encounter, leaving her traumatized.

Hoffman apologized to one of the three women, but his legal team at the time retaliated, calling the remaining two “defamatory falsehoods,” per a publication.

The actor argued allegations of sexual misconduct against powerful men in Hollywood were similar to 1950s McCarthyism, when actors and other notable figures were blacklisted based on alleged Communist ties.

“The whole thing was so crazy, I was sort of bewildered by how to defend myself or if I should even try. The only problem was that things were being said about me that just weren’t true,” the actor stated.

Veteran actor mentions important lesson he learnt from his wife

Justin Hoffman credits wife Lisa Hoffman for teaching him how men and women perceive a similar situation very differently. BY: MEGA

The actor wrote in his memoir that he learned a critical lesson from his wife Lisa Hoffman, whom he has been married to since 1980.

Hoffman revealed that Lisa taught her how men and women perceive a particular situation in vastly different ways.

The actor said he learned decades later that flirting with every woman he met was not acceptable.

“I know I’m harmless, she knows I’m harmless, but if you’d never met me before, would you know?” Hoffman shared in his memoir, which was published on Novemebr 10.