Gisele Pelicot is the face of her daughter's awareness campaign directed towards individuals who suspect they were drugged and sexually assaulted. BY: ABC NEWS/YOUTUBE

Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot’s daughter is spearheading a campaign to encourage victims who believe they might have been drugged and sexually assaulted to come forward with their accounts, even if they barely remember it.

Gisele Pelicot’s daughter suspects she was a victim too

Pelicot’s daughter, Caroline Darian, believes Dominique Pelicot may have victimized her too. BY: EQUALITY NOW/YOUTUBE

Pelicot’s daughter, 47-year-old Caroline Darian, launched a primetime public information push across French media, including TV networks, put up posters, and involved the press.

Darian suspects her father, Pelicot’s ex-husband and perpetrator, Dominique Pelicot, may have also drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Pelicot is the face of her daughter’s campaign. The 73-year-old sexual assault survivor can be heard in the campaign’s video clips stating that the perpetrator in 75% of sexual assault cases, while the victim is drugged, is a relative or a friend.

Through her campaign, Darian urges victims to contact the Centre of Excellence on Substance-Facilitated Assaults (CRAFS) for respite.

CRAFS is attached to the Paris University Hospital, and its staff are experts who can provide advice to those who believe they may have been drugged and sexually assaulted about possible evidence and means of obtaining it, The Guardian reported.

Pelicot’s daughter wants victims to reclaim their stories

Pelicot became an emblem of courage and power when she refused to stay anonymous and insisted her court battle be held in public. During the trial, she famously declared that shame must change sides.

Pelicot’s husband, Dominique, had drugged, r****, and invited strangers over to their home in the village of Mazan, around 20 miles from Avignon, to sexually assault Pelicot while she was incapacitated. Following the trial, Dominique and 50 other men were found guilty.

“Shame sticks to you; it sticks to your skin. And that shame is a double sentence; it’s a suffering you inflict on yourself,” Pelicot remarked after the publication of her book, A Hymn to Life: Shame Has to Change Sides.

Darian, who founded the associated Mendorspas, said her mother’s support was invaluable in launching a campaign of such a vast scale.

“It’s also a message of hope for victims, showing that it is possible to get back on your feet,” Darian continued.

The 47-year-old told French outlet Le Parisien that the campaign wants victims to reclaim their stories so they no longer feel ashamed or afraid of being ignored by law enforcement, the legal system, or their family members.

“We’re getting somewhere but the fight is far from over. The message we want to send is that if you have a doubt, you need to look into it. Just because you cannot remember something doesn’t mean there are no traces of it,” Darian concluded, per the outlet.