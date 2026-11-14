Jensen huang resigns after second affair comes to light. BY: XAVIER COLLIN/MEGA

Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia’s CEO on November 12, also had a relationship with a married executive, anonymous sources said, as a suspected Chinese spy scandal unfolded.

Five unnamed sources described video of the pair

Huang said in a November 8 message that he was “unfaithful” to his wife of more than 40 years. BY: XAVIER COLLIN/MEGA

Huang, 63, had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, according to a New York Times report on November 11.

The paper cited five unnamed sources.

Two told it there was video of the pair “being affectionate” at an event in March. The Times said it had not seen the video. Both Huang and Powell were married to other people.

Nvidia did not comment to the paper, and Huang declined to address the relationship.

Powell did not respond to requests for comment.

Huang admitted affair, then resigned

Huang said in a November 8 message that he had been “unfaithful” to his wife of more than 40 years.

Nvidia said its board would investigate whether he had been the “target of a foreign intelligence effort.”

China called the allegations baseless. Outlets reported that the woman believed to be involved, Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was suspected by the U.S. of being an intelligence asset for China.

She has not publicly responded.

On November 12, Nvidia’s board announced that Huang had resigned as CEO and a director, effective immediately.

The company gave no reason. Chief financial officer Colette Kress became interim CEO.