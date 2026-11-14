Simon Parkes' mother calls upon primary suspect in son's disappearance to tell them what exactly happened since he went missing in Gibraltar on December 12, 1986. BY: DARK ENIGMA/YOUTUBE

The aging mother of a Royal Navy sailor who disappeared four decades ago has called upon the serial killer who allegedly murdered her son to reveal the location of the victim’s remains.

Grieving parents have not been able to hold a funeral for missing son

The suspect in Simon Parkes’ disappearance, Allan Grimson, was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Nicolas Wright and Sion Jenkins. BY: DARK ENIGMA/YOUTUBE

Simon Parkes’ mother, Margaret Parkes, a retired primary school teacher, demands that her son’s suspected killer, Allan Grimson, come clean about the victim’s whereabouts now that Margaret is 80 and her husband, David, is 84.

Grimson, a former Royal Navy petty officer, was sentenced to life in prison in 2001 for the murders of Nicolas Wright and Sion Jenkins in the late 1990s.

This month, the 67-year-old Grimson was sentenced to an additional 22 years in jail for the sexual assault of three young naval recruits in the 1990s.

Margaret said her family has not been able to hold a funeral for Parkes because they never knew what happened but they are still optimistic that their son’s remains will be recovered one day.

“Whether Grimson will admit it, I’m very doubtful. I would like it to happen but I doubt it. I think it’s something to do with power, maybe,” Parkes’ mother said, per The Guardian.

Parkes disappeared in Gibraltar on December 12, 1986. At the time, Grimson was also working on the same ship and emerged as a chief suspect, although he has denied the allegations.

“He was just a youngster – 18, well, almost 19. He was liked by everyone. He was just fun. He enjoyed life,” Margaret said of her son.

Judge dubbed Grimson a serial killer by nature

In 1999, the former Royal Navy petty officer led law enforcement in Britain to the bodies of Wright and Jenkins, aged 18 and 20, respectively. Grimson murdered the two young men in Hampshire on the same date, December 12, in 1997 and 1998.

Parkes also disappeared on December 12, thereby implicating Grimson in his disappearance. In 2001, Judge Peter Cresswell described Grimson as a “serial killer by nature, if not by number,” the BBC reported.

Years later, after Grimson had already served 25 years in prison, he was convicted again by a jury for sexually assaulting four boys and men in the 1990s, one of them as young as 14.

Judge Paul Dugdale sentenced him to an additional 22 years in prison. “You remain dangerous. You still pose a significant risk to members of the public,” The Guardian reported.

Dugdale said Grimson may only be considered for parole around his 80th birthday, but given his life sentence for the Wright and Jenkins murders, the possibility of him ever being free again is slim.

Parkes’ mother once wrote to Grimson asking for an explanation

Margaret was impressed by the victims of Grimson’s sexual assault who came forward with their accounts after all these years.

At one point, she dreaded the possibility that Grimson might be set free when, in 2020, a parole board recommended the 67-year-old be moved to an open-air prison.

“He was very, very close to being released,” Margaret recalled to the outlet. “We couldn’t believe it but were helpless to do anything.”

The 80-year-old also admitted writing a letter to the convict when he was in prison many years ago to directly ask for an explanation of what happened to her son.

“But nothing came of that,” Margaret said.