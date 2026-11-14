The Department of Justice claimed Ryan Routh carefully plotted the assassination attempt over months. BY: MEGA, PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Department of Justice is aggressively pushing for the maximum time behind bars for Donald Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh, who tried to gun down the President at one of his golf courses and showed no signs of regret over his actions.

The government recommended a life sentence for Donald Trump assassination suspect

The President has received a number of threats, including a man planning to assassinate him at one of his golf courses in West Palm Beach. BY: MEGA

Routh was accused of attempting to gun down Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. According to prosecutors, the man had set up a sniper “hide” and sat there.

A Fort Pierce jury found Routh guilty on all counts after two hours of deliberation, and the government’s Pretrial Investigation Report recommended a life sentence for Routh.

In the sentencing memorandum reviewed by Front Page Detectives, the government said Routh planned the assassination over the course of many months, “demonstrated the will to kill anybody in the way, and has since expressed neither regret nor remorse to his victims.”

The memorandum responded to Routh’s objection to the Pretrial Investigation Report and request for sentencing variance reviewed by Front Page Detectives.

As per the request, the 60-year-old claimed he was found guilty by the jury but argues the jurors were “misled” by Routh’s inability to confront witnesses effectively, among other factors.

The government claims Routh carefully plotted the assassination plan over a prolonged period

Trying to make a case against Routh’s request for a downward variance, the Department of Justice memorandum argued the 60-year-old “plotted painstakingly” to assassinate the President.

The memo describes the events as the government believes they happened on September 15, 2024. Routh reportedly sat in a sniper hide at the Trump International Golf Club, “chambered a round” in the military-grade SKS rifle he illegally possessed, and pointed it towards the President.

The 60-year-old’s alleged plan to assassinate the President was ultimately foiled when a Secret Service agent spotted Routh and stopped him before he could fire the shot, the DOJ memo stated.

“Cravenly, in cold blood, Routh attempted to kill President Trump, putting at risk of death also a brave Secret Service agent and potentially anyone in the line of fire. There is no question about Routh’s guilt on all five charges.”

The government also argued Routh’s plan to assassinate the President was backed by extensive planning and premeditation.

The memo claims the 60-year-old traveled “across the country” and took steps to conceal his movement using “burner phones, fake or stolen license plates, multiple aliases, and deceptive messages to family members.”

Ryan Routh’s daughter blasted Trump appointee

Sara Routh branded her father’s trial “rigged” and “unfair.” BY: WPTV NEWS/YOUTUBE

In September 2025, Routh’s daughter, Sara Routh, slammed Trump appointee U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon for being “obviously biased.”

Sara also called the case against his father “b*******”.

“My father is just getting shut down, everything he says. It’s all been pretty tough,” Sara told Local 10 in September 2025.

The defendant’s daughter believed he never received a fair trial, calling it “rigged.”

Judge Cannon ultimately sentenced Routh to life plus 84 months in federal prison in February 2026.