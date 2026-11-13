Nikki Hillrich was sentenced to 26 years to life for her role in the plot to kill her estranged husband. BY: BURIED SECRETS/YOUTUBE

A California mother promised her boyfriend a baby if he killed her estranged husband, and Post-it notes in her purse helped convict her of the 2011 murder.

Surveillance video led police to two men

John Hillrich, 39, was an advertising executive shot outside his California office in August 2011. BY: BURIED SECRETS/YOUTUBE

John Hillrich, 39, an advertising executive, was shot as he left work in August 2011 and was found unconscious beside his BMW with the door open, according to Oxygen.

Garage surveillance video showed a Ford F-250 driving slowly past his car and parking.

One man got out and walked toward Hillrich. Moments later he fell, and the truck sped away.

A witness caught part of the license plate, which led police to the truck’s owner.

She told police she had lent it to her ex-boyfriend, David Olvera, and identified the passenger as his friend, Emilio Saldana.

Both men were arrested that day. Police found suitcases and belongings in Olvera’s vehicle, which a detective said suggested they were preparing to flee to Mexico.

Wife’s urgent call about her purse raised suspicion

Olvera and Saldana would not talk, so police looked into Hillrich’s marriage.

His wife, Nikki Hillrich, had struggled to accept their separation, his sister Megan Gilfillan said.

She later began dating Olvera, who worked in the kitchen at the nursing facility where she had taken a job.

Hillrich had told her not to bring Olvera around their two children because of his criminal record.

Days before the killing, she did, and he threatened to seek full custody, investigators said.

When detectives questioned her, she said she had no problems with her husband and was single. After they told her they planned to search her home and car, she asked to call her mother.

On a recorded call, she urged her mother to retrieve her purse, even if she had to break a car window.

“There was something about that purse that she did not want us to come across,” detective Gary Naranjo said.

Notes, phone photos and a $2 million policy

Inside were Post-it notes addressed to Olvera, including one that read, “John has to die today.”

Another promised, “If you do this, I will give you a baby.”

Police also found photos of the parking garage on her phone, along with instructions for disabling Hillrich’s key fob so the alarm would not sound.

Prosecutor Michele Elizalde-Daly said she stood to control $2 million from his life insurance.

Nikki Hillrich, Olvera and Saldana went on trial in March 2015.

She testified she wrote the notes to vent on a spiritualist’s advice, but the woman denied it on the stand.

The jury convicted all three of murder. Olvera and Saldana were sentenced to 51 years to life, and Nikki Hillrich received 26 years to life.