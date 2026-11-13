Deon Jennings, 35, was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison with credit for 1,659 days served. BY: WEST VALLEY CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, ASPENWOOD APARTMENTS

A Utah man who fatally stabbed his aunt’s boyfriend and then left to buy beer was sentenced to one to 15 years in prison for manslaughter.

Jury found he acted in ‘imperfect self-defense’

Willie Houston, 59, made it to a neighbor’s apartment after the stabbing and told the neighbor, “My nephew.” BY: ASPENWOOD APARTMENT

Deon Jennings, 35, was convicted in August of killing Willie Houston, 59, in West Valley City, according to KSL.

He was charged with murder, but jurors found he acted in “imperfect self-defense,” and the charge was reduced to manslaughter.

The judge gave him credit for 1,659 days already spent in the Salt Lake City Jail. Jennings expressed remorse at sentencing.

“I think it would be very important to explain that I regret the events that took place,” he told the court.

“What happened was absolutely unacceptable, and he didn’t deserve that.”

Victim went to a neighbor for help

Police found Houston bleeding on the kitchen floor of the Aspenwood Apartments in West Valley City on April 30, 2022. BY: ASPENWOOD APARTMENT

Police were called to the Aspenwood Apartments on April 30, 2022, and found Houston bleeding on the kitchen floor from stab wounds to his back and neck, according to charging documents.

Houston first went to a neighbor’s apartment. When the neighbor asked who did it, he answered, “My nephew,” the documents said.

Investigators found a trail of blood between the two apartments. Houston died at a hospital. Houston lived in the apartment with his girlfriend, Jennings’ aunt.

The two men argued over who should leave, and Houston went out and later returned, according to the charging documents. Jennings stabbed him, and Houston ran out the front door.

Jennings left through another door. He told investigators he did not think Houston was badly hurt, and his only goal was to buy more beer.

Asked whether he considered calling 911, he said, “Honestly I didn’t care.”

Self-defense claim shifted over years of hearings

TA trail of blood linked the two apartments, according to charging documents. BY: UNSPLASH/ ERIK MCLEAN

Police named Jennings a person of interest on May 2, 2022.

The next day he called police but refused to say where he was, and officers found him at his apartment.

He told them, “There was no arguing that I wanted to hurt him.” At a 2023 hearing, he claimed self-defense and said he did not mean to hurt Houston.

A judge ruled in March that prosecutors would have to disprove self-defense, though there was enough evidence to show the stabbing was not justified.

His attorney asked the court to reduce the sentence.

A relative of Houston’s told the judge that Jennings had shown no remorse and would not have contacted police without her urging.

“I called him repeatedly, I reached out to him repeatedly and I connected the dots between that. It was never him,” she said.

Prosecutors asked for prison time consistent with the verdict. The judge sentenced him to one to 15 years.