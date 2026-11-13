Allison Lussier, 47, was found dead in her Minneapolis apartment on February 22, 2024. BY: ALLISON LUSSIER/ FACEBOOK

A city audit found police were contacted 12 times about domestic violence against Allison Lussier before she was found dead in 2024; her ex-boyfriend was charged this October.

Ex-boyfriend charged after months-long investigation

Charles Foss was charged with murder more than two years after Allison Lussier was found dead. BY: MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION

Charles Foss, 36, was charged October 22 with second-degree unintentional murder and stalking, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

He was already serving a 105-month sentence in a separate case and faced up to 40 more years if convicted, CBS Minnesota reported.

Lussier, 47, was found dead in her Minneapolis apartment on February 22, 2024, according to an affidavit.

Police sent the case to prosecutors in June 2024, but the file was deficient and did not support charges, the county said.

Prosecutors then built a more thorough investigation. County Attorney Mary Moriarty credited Lussier’s family and community.

“Without them, we would not be here today,” she said.

The medical examiner found an acute subdural hematoma but could not determine the manner of death because her body was not found for days, CBS Minnesota reported.

Toxicology found fentanyl and methamphetamine, which Moriarty said had nothing to do with her death, according to MPR News.

Former Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara had drawn criticism for publicly emphasizing a “massive” amount of drugs, and later apologized.

Police were called twice in her final week

On February 13, 2024, a building caretaker reported that Lussier had come to her apartment shaken, saying Foss had punched and choked her, according to the affidavit.

Foss left before officers arrived. Days later, police were called again after she reported Foss was in her apartment and would not leave.

Officers “escorted” him out and told him not to return, police said. On February 18, Lussier texted Foss for hours.

“If u cant come home and be cool just stay away, i love u and i also love myself enough to just forget about everything n move forward with our relationship so please if you cant just let me go n ill do the same,” she wrote.

She was last heard from that day.

Foss allegedly told people at a homeless encampment that he had killed her, according to the affidavit.

In July 2024, police found him hiding in a closet after a stolen-car chase, with “sorry” written in blood on the door.

Audit faulted police response

A city After Action Review released in April found 22 problems in how Minneapolis police handled her case, CBS Minnesota reported.

Lussier and people close to her contacted police 12 times, the review found.

Auditors said officers did not treat her apartment as a crime scene, MPR News reported. Her aunt, Jana Williams, said after the charges: “I didn’t think that this day would ever come.”

The family planned to push for a state bill, named for Lussier, requiring police to interview families after suspicious deaths of people with a history of domestic violence.

Foss was expected to appear in court to enter a plea early the week after the charges.