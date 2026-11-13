California mom of seven allegedly murdered by ex after sending ominous warning to mother. BY: GOFUNDME

Alison Riley, a 30-year-old mother of seven, was found dead in her ex-boyfriend’s Fresno home after going there to see their two children, and he was charged with murder.

Missed school pickup led family to raise alarm

Jeffrey Michaels, 39, turned himself in on August 6 and was booked on a murder charge. BY: FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Riley, also known as Tatyana McIntyre, was reported missing at about 7:45 p.m. on August 4, according to the Fresno Police Department and KFSN.

Police Chief Mindy Casto said she went to Jeffrey Michaels’ home that day to visit their two children.

Her family became worried when she stopped responding and did not pick up another daughter from school.

Her sister, Alizabeth Lopez, said the family last heard from her around 1 p.m., after she arrived at the home.

Her mother, Liberty Lopez, said she last spoke with her at 12:06 p.m., and her phone was later switched off.

Riley’s rented car was found abandoned in an orchard that evening.

Detectives found her in the garage

Detectives with the department’s Domestic Violence Unit identified a residence on East Grove Avenue as her last known location.

Police got a search warrant and found Riley dead in the garage with multiple lacerations to her upper body, Casto said.

No one else was inside, but detectives found evidence that “a disturbance had occurred inside the residence,” police said.

Two small children associated with the home were safe. The weapon had not been recovered as of an August 7 police briefing.

Police said Michaels fled Fresno in a borrowed vehicle, and license plate readers tracked him to the Salinas area.

A detective persuaded him to return and surrender, police said.

He turned himself in on August 6 and was booked on a murder charge, with bail set at $1 million. Casto said a motive was unknown.

Family said she warned mother in text

“She had texted my mom saying … if I ever get harmed just know he did it,” Alizabeth Lopez told KFSN.

Police said Riley and Michaels had a tumultuous relationship and a documented history of domestic violence.

Alizabeth Lopez, who lived next door, told the Fresno Bee she often heard them arguing in the previous year.

“He was a scary man,” she said.

Michaels twice failed to appear for his arraignment by August 14, the Bee reported. He was held in an observation cell because officials believed he could pose a danger to himself.

Judge Ryan I. Wells said he would review Michaels’ mental health status.

Michaels had not entered a plea as of that date. “I think he’s just being a coward,” Liberty Lopez said of the missed court dates.

“We just want answers,” Alizabeth Lopez said. “We want justice for our sister.”

The family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.