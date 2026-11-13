A woman found her daughter's photo on a fake TikTok adoption page. BY: TY LAWRENCE/FACEBOOK

A mother found her daughter’s photo on a TikTok account advertising children for adoption, where strangers commented asking how to get the girl and how much she cost.

Account said it had Missouri license and 41,000 likes

Lawrence’s warnings passed 2 million views before the account went dark on November 10. BY: TY LAWRENCE/FACEBOOK

Ty Lawrence found the post while scrolling TikTok, she wrote in a public warning, Atlanta Black Star reported.

The account, Orphanage Adoption Services, used the handle @genuineadoptionservices. Lawrence said it took her daughter’s photo from one of her public social media profiles without permission.

“There’s people asking how they can get her and start ‘paperwork’ and HOW MUCH she is,” she wrote. The account said it was licensed in Missouri and had more than 41,000 likes, according to a screenshot she shared.

Atlanta Black Star reported it targeted women who had experienced miscarriages or infertility, promising to connect them with newborns.

Another screenshot showed eight videos of newborns listed as up for adoption.

Mother’s warning drew 2 million views

Lawrence asked followers to report the account on November 9. Her posts passed 2 million views.

She said the account switched to private and blocked her that day. By November 10, the page was gone.

“Looks like we all got the account deleted or at least the videos removed!” she wrote in a November 10 update.

“Lesson learned about posting my kid on social media,” she wrote.

“Please be careful posting your children online, there’s a lot of weird people in this world,” she added.