Texas man accused of stabbing mother in Target store was allegedly following Illuminati commands. BY: KWTX NEWS 10/ YOUTUBE

A Texas man allegedly stabbed his mother inside a Target store after claiming the Illuminati had ordered him to kill her, according to allegations detailed in a police affidavit.

Suspect allegedly admitted knife was used in attack

Police found Vriseno’s mother with a stab wound to the left side of her neck, according to an affidavit. BY: KWTX NEWS 10/YOUTUBE

Galveston Elijah Vriseno, 21, was arrested after the alleged stabbing at a Target store in Waco on Sunday, November 8, according to KPTV.

Vriseno’s 43-year-old mother was found with a stab wound on the left side of her neck after officers responded to the store around 2:20 p.m. following a report of a possible domestic disturbance.

An affidavit obtained by KWTX described a pool of blood beside the injured woman.

Vriseno reportedly called authorities, and officers later located him at a nearby Jack in the Box restaurant around 4 p.m.

He was wearing clothing matching the description witnesses had given police.

Investigators alleged that he was attempting to discard items and wash blood from his hands when officers found him.

An officer asked Vriseno whether a knife in the front pocket of his pants was the weapon used in the stabbing.

He allegedly confirmed that it was, according to the affidavit. Vriseno was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the McLennan County Jail, where he was held on a $100,000 bond.

Sister said suspect claimed Illuminati wanted him to kill both women

While officers searched for Vriseno, his sister contacted police and reported that he had made disturbing comments two days before the alleged attack.

According to the affidavit, she said her brother had claimed the Illuminati told him to kill both their mother and her.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Vriseno and his mother walking near the store’s optical section before he allegedly stabbed her with a knife and fled.

Bystanders helped the injured woman sit upright after the attack, but she was unable to speak, prompting witnesses to provide officers with a description of the suspect’s clothing.

Vriseno’s mother was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. Waco police later told KCEN that she was in stable condition.