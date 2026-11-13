A young child played on the floor as the exterior wall of the Brooklyn apartment collapsed into an excavated construction pit. BY: CBS NEW YORK/YOUTUBE

Newly released surveillance footage shows a mother and her two young sons inside their Brooklyn apartment moments before a wall collapsed, in a disaster that killed eight people and injured 18 others.

Older boy ran toward mother seconds before wall came crashing down

The six-second surveillance video showed the older boy taking out milk from the refrigerator moments before the collapse. BY: CBS NEW YORK/YOUTUBE

The footage was recorded by a security camera inside Anderson Velez’s third-floor apartment at 1321 Flatbush Avenue and was exclusively obtained by Gothamist and CBS News.

Velez was working in the Bronx when the building collapsed on November 11.

At the beginning of the recording, his 9-year-old son was seen taking a gallon of milk from the refrigerator while his 2-year-old brother played on the floor nearby.

Their mother then opened the living-room door and screamed as the apartment began shaking. The older boy immediately ran toward her, moving away from the wall just before it gave way.

“That movement, in my opinion, saved his life,” Velez told Gothamist in Spanish, referring to his older son’s quick reaction.

The younger child was swept into the rubble as the wall collapsed around him.

Velez received a frantic call from his wife shortly after the collapse and rushed back to Brooklyn, fearing for his family’s safety.

When he arrived, he found his wife pleading with rescue workers to locate their children beneath the debris. Firefighters eventually pulled both boys from the wreckage.

Nine-year-old remained in ICU after surgery as mother suffered serious injuries

Velez said his wife suffered serious injuries to her ribs, spine and collarbone, while their older son underwent surgery on his skull and remained in intensive care.

His younger son escaped with scrapes to his forehead and legs, although he had been covered in dust and debris.

“His ears were full of dirt, his nose, his little mouth, his back — his entire body was covered in dirt,” Velez said of his toddler.

“I am still in shock,” he told Gothamist, adding that he was trying to remain strong for his older son.

The family had moved into the apartment earlier in November after living in a homeless shelter, Velez told Gothamist. Following the collapse, they were relocated to a Brooklyn hotel provided by the city for people displaced by the disaster.

The three-story building collapsed into an adjacent construction site, killing eight people, including two children ages 9 and 10, and injuring another 18.

The FDNY announced Thursday afternoon that its search-and-recovery operation had ended and confirmed that no additional victims had been found.