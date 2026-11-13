Dr. Matt Lambert, 55, was identified by police as the gunman in the shooting at his condominium building in Washington, DC. BY: ABC NEWS/ YOUTUBE

Dr. Matt Lambert had recently delivered a presentation on artificial intelligence and was preparing to start a new job when he killed his condominium building manager, wounded four people and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, his attorney said.

Lambert had recently shifted from emergency medicine to health technology

Police responded to an active shooting at the Metropole condominium building in Washington, DC, where Lambert lived. BY: ABC NEWS/YOUTUBE

Lambert’s attorney, Joel Braithwaite, said he last spoke with the 55-year-old on Tuesday, just two days before the shooting in Washington, DC’s Logan Circle neighborhood.

During their conversation, Lambert appeared to be in good spirits, despite an ongoing legal dispute over conditions inside his $1.1 million penthouse, Braithwaite told reporters.

“By all accounts, he was doing very well,” the attorney said, according to The Washington Post. “And I’m just deeply shocked that I’m even here this evening.”

Braithwaite said Lambert had recently delivered a presentation on artificial intelligence in Orlando, where he “performed exceptionally well.”

The doctor was expected to begin a new position on Monday, November 16, which the attorney described as a highly compensated and competitive opportunity.

Reporting by The Washington Post indicated that the role was connected to developing artificial intelligence systems and the future of health care.

Lambert had previously worked as an emergency room physician before moving into health technology, according to CBS News.

“I’m at a loss as to how things took any sort of turn that has us here today,” Braithwaite said.

He added that people who had interacted with Lambert during the two weeks before the shooting believed his circumstances were improving.

“Anyone who’s interacted with Matt in the last two weeks will tell you that things were looking up for him,” he said.

Police said Lambert fired at victims from his seventh-floor balcony

The shooting began shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, at the VIDA Fitness gym inside the Metropole condominium building, where Lambert lived.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the man killed inside the gym as 46-year-old James Stuart, the building’s manager.

Police said Lambert then went to his seventh-floor apartment and fired at four additional people from his balcony. The wounded victims included two men and two women, and one remained in critical condition, according to D.C. police.

Interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said the initial shootings unfolded in less than five minutes.

Lambert barricaded himself inside the apartment as officers responded and attempted to communicate with him. During the standoff, he fired through his apartment door at officers, police said.

He also broke a gas line connected to his fireplace and started a fire inside the apartment.

Officers later heard a gunshot while communicating with Lambert and entered the apartment, where they found him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Metropolitan Police Department said investigators recovered a handgun, rifle and shotgun inside the apartment, and that all three firearms were used during the incident.

Dispute over building conditions had fueled tensions with management

Lambert had been involved in a legal dispute with the Metropole Condominium Association and its property management over alleged mold, moisture and water damage inside his penthouse.

He filed a lawsuit in March 2025, claiming that scaffolding and exterior repair work had contributed to the problems in his unit. The association disputed allegations of negligence in court filings, according to The Guardian.

Braithwaite said Lambert had spent more than $300,000 pursuing the dispute and described the apartment as his prized possession, despite his ownership of other residences.

The attorney also said Stuart had been an important witness in the litigation and had played a significant role in communicating information to the condominium board.

Earlier reporting by The Washington Post revealed that Lambert had publicly complained about Stuart’s presence at the building’s gym months before the shooting.

In an April post, Lambert wrote, “If you’re looking for the building manager, I would check the gym.” He made another reference to seeing Stuart at the gym in May, the newspaper reported.

Braithwaite also revealed that Thursday marked the anniversary of the day Lambert’s mother died, although he did not establish whether that date had any connection to the shooting.

“I don’t know how all of those things coalesce,” the attorney said. “But unfortunately, this is a choice that I hope that my clients would never make.”