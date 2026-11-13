A Georgia man who posted that he had “just shot my girl” on Facebook after killing his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation.

Walker pleaded guilty before trial

Walker shot Owens twice in the chest as deputies arrived at her apartment, prosecutors said. BY: 13WMAZ/YOUTUBE

Treyvon Walker, 27, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the May 2023 killing of 28-year-old Kaneza Rikial Owens, according to the Macon District Attorney’s Office.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Walker had been scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday but entered the guilty pleas instead.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call around 4 a.m. on May 5, 2023, at an apartment in the 3800 block of Log Cabin Drive.

As deputies approached the residence, they heard a gunshot coming from inside. They rushed into the apartment and found Owens unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A young child was also inside the home but was not injured.

Walker shot Owens after she called police

Prosecutors said Owens had ended her relationship with Walker because of his violent behavior, but he struggled to accept the breakup.

Walker went to her home and threatened to shoot her and kill himself, according to prosecutors. Owens recorded the confrontation and contacted police.

When Walker noticed deputies arriving, he reportedly shouted, “that’s the police,” before shooting Owens twice in the chest and fleeing the apartment.

He later posted a message on Facebook that appeared to acknowledge the shooting. “Real Life Just Threw My Life Away Just Shot My Girl,” Walker wrote.

Deputies arrested him several days after the shooting.

Owens’ mother spoke before sentencing

Owens’ mother addressed the court before Walker was sentenced, struggling to understand how someone who had claimed to love her daughter could kill her while her child was upstairs.

“I don’t know what to say,” she said. “For someone to say he loves you, he wants to build a life with you and take care of you. Then for him to kill you when your child is upstairs is something I just don’t know. I don’t understand.”

Macon District Attorney Anita Howard said Owens had taken steps to leave the relationship and move forward with her life.

“Kaneza Owens did what so many people tell victims to do. She decided to leave, and she was killed for it,” Howard said.