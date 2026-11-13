A forensic psychiatrist must assess whether Thomas Markle can stand on trial. BY: PINELLAS COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after his arrest on federal child sexual abuse material charges, with a judge questioning whether his age, health, and memory can affect his ability to stand trial.

Judge raises concerns over Markle’s mental fitness

Markle was arrested on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material. BY: NBC NEWS/ YOUTUBE

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ordered an independent psychiatric examination after Markle’s first court appearance in Tampa, Florida, per theNew York Post.

In a two-page order issued Friday, Griffin said there was “reasonable cause to believe” the 82-year-old may suffer from a mental condition that prevents him from understanding the case or helping with his defense.

The judge pointed to information about Markle’s health, his advanced age and his apparent “lack of recall” during the hearing.

Griffin appointed forensic psychiatrist Dr. Amie Gerodimos to examine Markle and assess his mental condition.

The doctor must determine whether he understands the charges and can take part in his defense. Gerodimos has until November 20 to submit her findings to the court.

FBI details alleged child abuse material

Markle was arrested on Friday on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

An FBI affidavit alleges that investigators found explicit photographs of Markle posing with a n**** underage girl, along with other images showing children in various stages of undress.

One photograph reportedly showed a n**** girl inside a room resembling a motel in the Philippines, where Markle had previously lived.

Federal agents allegedly recovered the material from storage units he had rented in Los Angeles since 2008.

The seized collection reportedly included slides, film negatives, and books.

FBI Director Kash Patel also weighed in on the case following the arrest. “Targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions,” Patel said, per the outlet.

Markle released under strict conditions

No plea was entered during Markle’s initial court appearance. However, the judge allowed him to leave custody on personal recognizance.

His release came with strict conditions, including home detention and electronic monitoring.

Markle had most recently been living in Lakeland, Florida, and was reportedly staying in a nursing home.

Federal public defender Mary Claire Wolf was appointed to represent him. She did not immediately respond to Reuters‘ request for comment.

The psychiatric examination will now determine whether the case can proceed against Markle.

If the doctor finds him mentally incompetent, the court will have to address his ability to understand the proceedings and assist his legal team before the prosecution can move forward.