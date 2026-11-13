The 56-year-old teacher was reportedly attacked without provocation. BY: WISN 12 NEWS/ YOUTUBE

A 56-year-old Wisconsin teacher was allegedly beaten, dragged by a lanyard, and strangled at a Milwaukee bus stop in an unprovoked attack and the 22-year-old suspect is now facing first-degree intentional homicide charges.

Child witness describes brutal bus stop attack

Witnesses described the incident at the bus stop, with a 9-year-old calling it scary. BY: WISN 12 NEWS/ YOUTUBE

Harry Bruce, a special education teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools, died on November 5 after the alleged attack on North 12th Street, per WISN.

Daylan Mallard, 22, is accused of attacking Bruce while he waited at a bus stop and a criminal complaint says the assault happened in front of several witnesses, including a 9-year-old girl.

The young witness described seeing Mallard repeatedly punch Bruce before choking him.

“The guy was on top of the other guy, and then he was keep beating him and keep doing it,” she told the news outlet. “Then he got off of him, and then he stopped for a minute, and then he choked him out.”

“A little bit, because it’s just scary,” the young witness replied when she was questioned by the authorities.

Another witness told police that someone approached her and said, “That old man was just waiting at the bus stop and this man walked up to him and charged him for no reason.”

The second witness allegedly saw Mallard hold Bruce in a headlock and repeatedly punch him, after which Bruce started bleeding from his nose and mouth and appeared unable to defend himself.

Suspect allegedly threatened witness during attack

The second witness also told investigators that Mallard threatened her during the beating and said, “I’m gonna come after you too, once I’m done with him.”

Bruce reportedly urged the woman to “go” as he struggled to breathe.

Security footage reportedly captured the attack. According to the complaint, the suspect punched Bruce while he was on the ground for about three minutes.

Mallard then walked away and returned to assault him again but three people from a nearby restaurant rushed to help after a woman alerted them.

Another witness reportedly saw Mallard pulling the lanyard around Bruce’s neck while pressing down on him with his feet.

The men shouted at the attacker to stop, and one pulled the lanyard away. Meanwhile, another began CPR.

Police and firefighters found Bruce unconscious and not breathing. Despite their efforts to revive him, he died.

An autopsy found blunt force injuries to his head and neck, along with signs of manual strangulation. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Mallard now faces first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a possible life sentence if he is convicted.