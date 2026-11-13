Russell Brand relies on meditation and Bilble during the first days of prison. BY: MEGA

Russell Brand is reportedly turning to the Bible, prayer and meditation to cope with his first day in prison, while trying to hide his fear from fellow inmates after receiving a 10.5-year sentence for r*** and sexual assault.

Brand resorts to Bible and prayer behind bars

The actor and comedian is trying to hide his fear as much as possible. BY: MEGA

The disgraced comedian, 51, has reportedly spent hours reading religious books and meditating at HMP Wandsworth after being sentenced at Southwark Crown Court.

His designer suits and silk cravats have been replaced by prison clothing as he adjusts to life behind bars. Brand has also reportedly kept to himself, spending much of his time inside his cell to avoid attention from other inmates.

According to a source, the lengthy sentence had clearly taken an emotional toll on him.

“He’s tried hard to maintain a dignified and calm manner, though being jailed for so long is obviously going to be causing him huge distress,” the source said. “He’s been trying not to show fear, so is staying in his cell as much as he can.”

“Brand got a couple of books from the library – a Bible and some prayer books. He’s been reading, meditating and praying for hours on end,” the source added.

Prisoners taunt comedian during exercise yard visit

Brand’s arrival at the prison reportedly attracted insults from both inmates and members of the public, per a publication.

During one of his rare trips to the exercise yard, he was spotted tightly clutching his Bible and reading aloud while looking towards the sky.

An inmate reportedly called out his name from a window, prompting Brand to raise his hand. Other prisoners then joined in, shouting insults and chanting, “No means no Russell.”

Despite the abuse, Brand reportedly appeared determined not to show that he was rattled.

The aforementioned source said Brand put his arms behind his back and slowly walked towards the building while looking up at the inmates.

“He took it quite calmly,” the source revealed. Another witness offered a less composed account, describing Brand as looking “miserable” and “a little scared” as prisoners continued shouting at him.

Brand faces harsh conditions at HMP Wandsworth

Reportedly, Brand was placed in a separate unit from regular offenders. BY: MEGA

Prison officials reportedly decided Brand was too high-profile to be housed on the vulnerable prisoners’ wing, where s** offenders are commonly held.

He was instead placed in the Care and Separation Unit, known as “The Block” or “The Seg.”

Inmates there spend much of the day locked in their cells, with restricted movement and limited social contact. Prison governors can initially hold someone in segregation for up to 72 hours before reviewing the arrangement.

Brand’s reported cell measures just 9.8ft by 6.7ft, a sharp contrast to his £5 million, six-bedroom home in Oxfordshire.

Brand has also previously admitted being frightened of going to prison during a podcast episode of Sunday Service with the Brands, with his wife, Laura.