Tony Toutouni, who frequently posed with celebrities, was arrested by ICE. BY: @LUNATIC_LIVING/INSTAGRAM

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has taken the Iranian “King of Instagram,” Farzad “Tony” Toutouni, into custody after he allegedly entered the United States from Canada illegally, revealing a slew of alleged criminal activities dating back to 1989, including kidnapping, robbery, and extortion.

ICE agents nab Iranian social media personality with alleged shady past

Tony Toutouni led a flashy lifestyle, frequently posing with celebrities, including Selena Gomez’s husband, Benny Blanco. BY: @LUNATIC_LIVING/INSTAGRAM

ICE agents arrested Toutouni in Los Angeles on October 27. According to an ICE release, Toutouni is a “criminal illegal alien” with Iranian citizenship.

ICE said Toutouni has also used the name Robert, and he entered the USA legally in 1983. A decade later, an immigration judge ordered Toutouni’s removal, but he was not removed at the time.

In 1999, another immigration judge ordered Toutouni’s removal, and this time, he was deported to Mexico.

The 55-year-old claimed he entered the country illegally on or around April 4, 2011, near Saint Clair, Michigan, crossing the river using an electrical raft he bought in Canada.

Toutouni reportedly has an extensive criminal past dating back to 1989. The 55-year-old has been arrested for criminal threats, criminal conspiracy, and possession and sale of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Toutouni was sentenced to 16 months for making or passing a fictitious check, grand theft of an access card, conspiracy to commit a crime, possess/alter access card equipment, forgery, kidnapping, robbery, and extortion.

Iranian citizen rubbed shoulders with celebrities

Toutouni was not leading an unassuming lifestyle in the country. On the contrary, he gathered over a million followers on Instagram, and his posts frequently featured women in suggestive clothing, luxury cars, and aircraft.

The 55-year-old also posted photos with celebrities like Floyd Mayweather, NHL legend Alex Ovechkin, Chris Brown, and Wiz Khalifa.

In a now-unavailable Instagram post, Toutouni was on the ice with Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin, right after the team’s 2018 Stanley Cup victory.

“Alex Ovechkin won a big cup for our liquor,” the 55-year-old captioned the picture.

Toutouni also posted a picture featuring Selena Gomez’s husband, Benny Blanco. The 55-year-old Iranian citizen also posted pictures featuring boxers Ryan Garcia, Mayweather, and Mixed Martial Arts icon Chuck Liddell, the New York Post reported.

Toutouni remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.