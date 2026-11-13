Musk' AI is facing a lawsuit by three Tennessee teenagers, and a fourth girl has also joined. BY: KATU NEWS/YOUTUBE and MEGA

A woman in Wyoming was shocked to see that her stepfather used her childhood pictures to generate thousands of child pornography images and joined a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s xAI filed by three teenagers.

Musk’s xAI is facing a class-action lawsuit

A fourth woman from Wyoming joins class-action lawsuit against xAI and Grok for generating CSAM. BY: 5NEWS/YOUTUBE

The woman, who has been identified as Jane Doe 4 in the lawsuit, has joined the three Tennessee teenagers, two of whom are minors, to sue Grok, alleging the AI was used to generate their sexual images from her childhood pictures in March this year, per the Daily Mail.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer has sought damages, citing Masha’a Law, which allows victims to file a lawsuit. The teenagers have also filed product liability claims for negligence and defective design.

Jane Doe 4’s stepfather allegedly uploaded the first image of her, as an 11-year-old, in February. Later, using xAI’s Grok, he generated more than 7,000 similar n*** images of Jane Doe 4 in compromising positions.

The man even posted some of those images online with questionable captions, per the lawsuit. It also claimed that the father used Grok because it was less restrictive than other platforms and actively responded to his prompts for sexual content.

The stepdad was arrested after authorities traced the IP address

After the father posted images, Musk’s company reached out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which helps eradicate child sexual assault content.

However, the company didn’t provide details about the perpetrator or his IP address, making it difficult for authorities to trace him.

Investigators also claimed that the company denied their requests to provide information to help them nab the stepfather. However, authorities eventually reached the location earlier this year.

Investigators recovered several explicit images of Jane Doe 4 in his possession, but the father didn’t face any pornography charges.

The stepfather later died by suicide in his car

Jane Doe 4 held Musk’s AI accountable for the turmoil in her life after her father died by suicide. BY: MEGA

After the raid at his house and recovery of CSAM from his house, Jane Doe 4’s stepfather was later found dead inside his car by suicide.

Meanwhile, the victim has suffered mental trauma and other issues after the incident, as she tried to get back to her life and support her widowed mother.

“I’m living through this every day,” she told the outlet. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t extensively suicidal.”

Along with xAI, the plaintiffs have also named Stability AI among the defendants.

The company makes an open-source, customizable AI image generator called Stable Diffusion, which is widely used for AI-generated nonconsensual intimate imagery of real people.