Metallica Rose Harrison's stepmom believes she planned the alleged murders of her husband and son because the knives came from her house. BY: NEW YORK POST/YOUTUBE

The stepmother of the woman who allegedly killed her husband and three-year-old son at the Great Wolf Lodge said the suspect showed no signs of disturbance during a video call merely hours before the incident and even told EMS workers that she worked hard to be the “best mother.”

Metallica Rose Harrison’s stepmother believes she planned it all out

Metallica Rose Harrison’s stepmom believes the suspect planned the murders because the knives allegedly came from her house. BY: NEW YORK POST/YOUTUBE

Charles and Metallica Rose Harrison were having an extended stay with their three-year-old at the Great Wolf Lodge in Monroe County when the 27-year-old allegedly murdered her husband and son and also attempted to take her own life.

According to criminal complaints, the man and the child were discovered with stab wounds to their chests. Harrison had cut injuries on her left wrist and superficial puncture wounds on her neck.

The suspect’s stepmother, April Thetga, told the New York Post that the alleged perpetrator had appeared normal during a video chat merely hours before the horrifying incident.

“It was a loving family. We’re just as shocked as everybody else,” Thetga added.

Harrison’s stepmother also believes the 27-year-old may have planned it out in advance. “I was told the knives came from her home. Her house. So to me, it was planned,” Thetga said.

The suspect’s family found it bizarre that Harrison and her husband spent weeks at the resort, but they assumed it was because the couple’s three-year-old enjoyed water parks.

The suspect told EMS she worked hard to be the “best mother”

Harrison called 911 a little after 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12. The 27-year-old allegedly wanted to join her husband and son and sought help to die because she was unable to find a vein in her neck to stab.

According to the affidavit, authorities found the victims dead on mattresses in Room 2030. Officers also recovered a butcher knife from the bathroom floor and a smaller knife from the bathroom sink.

Several containers with what appeared to be blood and multiple bottles of medication were recovered from the scene, WNEP reported.

Harrison allegedly told EMS she worked hard every day “to be the best person, the best mother, the best wife,” adding she had always wanted a happy family.

The suspect was reportedly frustrated in the ambulance, repeatedly saying she was not supposed to be there. She also asked EMS how deep her vein wound was so that she knew the “next time.”

Metallica Rose Harrison waived her right to a preliminary hearing

Harrison, who faces two counts of criminal homicide, is due to return to court in January 2027 for formal arraignment. BY: NEW YORK POST/YOUTUBE

Authorities charged the woman with two counts of criminal homicide, and Judge Daniel Kresge denied her bail.

Harrison’s preliminary hearing was scheduled around October 21, but she waived her right to it, ABC 27 reported.

The 27-year-old is detained at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Scotrun, Pennsylvania, and is scheduled to return to court for her January 7, 2027 arraignment.