Miller, 50, is facing four child endangerment charges. BY: OSCEOLA COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE

A Florida mother allegedly left her four children, ages 9 to 14, home alone for nearly a week during a Las Vegas work trip, leaving them with little food and expired medication, according to court documents.

Kids left to survive on ramen and Oreos

Miller allegedly scolded her children for calling 911, telling them that she’ll go to jail. BY: IRENE MILLER/ FACEBOOK

Irene Miller, 50, faces four counts of child endangerment after allegedly leaving her children alone at their Kissimmee condo for a five-day trip to Las Vegas, per theNew York Post.

Newly filed court documents reveal the children survived only on instant ramen, cereal, bagels, and Oreos.

The mom’s alleged neglect came to light on October 21, when two of the children called 911 after their younger brother suffered a head injury.

The boy was reportedly building a fort when a five-pound dumbbell fell and struck his head, leaving him with a bloody forehead wound.

When deputies arrived, the children told them they had been looking after themselves for four days.

“They had eaten bagels, cereal, and a large number of Oreos,” officers wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Osceola County Capt. Kim Montes previously said that the children and their home appeared clean. However, deputies noticed there was not much food available for four kids.

Mother allegedly left sick children with expired medicine

The kids were found with limited food and expired medicines at their Kissimmee condo. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Miller allegedly knew her children were sick but left them with expired medication. Her 11-year-old daughter showed officers a machine she used to administer Albuterol to one of her brothers, who had been experiencing throat problems.

The young girl also said she had been taking the medication for her cough. However, officers found that the Albuterol was not prescribed to her and had expired in September 2025.

“Irene instructed her children to consume expired medication and instructed her daughter to consume medication which was not prescribed to her,” officers mentioned in the arrest affidavit.

The children’s father, Mark Miller, had reportedly requested a welfare check on October 20 after a neighbor spotted one of the children skateboarding alone in the parking lot at night.

Mom allegedly scolded kids for calling 911

The situation escalated after deputies contacted Miller about her injured son. According to the affidavit, she repeatedly said she was busy working and would have trouble speaking because of her job.

Miller allegedly called her eldest son and scolded the children after learning they had contacted emergency services.

“Irene stated, ‘Do you know what you have done?’ and ‘I’m going to go to jail,'” the court documents said.

Miller was arrested when she returned from Las Vegas at Orlando International Airport on October 23 and she was booked into Orange County Jail.

Miller posted a $4,000 surety bond the following day.

Meanwhile, the four child endangerment charges carry a combined maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.