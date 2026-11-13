President Trump said Huang didn't know about Alice's alleged involvement with the Chinese government. BY: MEGA and THE STAR/YOUTUBE

President Donald Trump has backed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying the Taiwanese-American businessman didn’t know about Alice Huang being an alleged Chinese spy after news of his extramarital affair went viral.

President Trump apparently had a call with Jensen Huang

President Trump addressed the media, saying he talked to Huang and said he didn’t know about the spy. BY: THE STAR/YOUTUBE

President Trump on Monday, November 9, revealed he had a conversation with Huang over the phone and claimed the Nvidia CEO “didn’t know” about the alleged Chinese spy, per ABC News.

Talking about Huang’s response to the high-profile controversy, the POTUS said, “He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy. “I asked him that question, ‘Did you have any idea that she was a spy?’ He said, ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really believe him.”

The President also told the media that the FBI was investigating the matter and believed the CEO “will be in good shape.”

The company has launched an investigation into the affair between the CEO and the alleged Chinese government agent, Alice Huang, who was a top executive at the Singapore-based Megaspeed.

The board has said it has no reason to believe its secrets were compromised

Nvidia’s board members will look into the matter “in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.”

According to the outlet, Nvidia revealed in a statement that a “committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Huang has vowed to support the investigation, while the board said it had no doubts about the alleged wrongdoing or leak.

“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information. The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders,” the statement read.

Huang admitted infidelity in a message to his employees

Nvidia had launched an investigation into the claim that Huang allegedly leaked the company and other U.S. information to China. BY: THE STAR/YOUTUBE

U.S. intelligence believed Alice, who worked at an investment firm and then became the majority shareholder of the Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International, funneled sensitive information to Beijing by developing a “close relationship” with the CEO.

However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun mentioned that the claims tied to Alice are “baseless and purely slanderous smears against China,” per ABC11 News.

The company told the outlet on Sunday that Huang earlier admitted to his employees in a message that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

“My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” the message read, per the outlet.

Huang promised he would “work to earn back their confidence” while talking to his employees.

“Today’s news will not slow NVIDIA. Jensen is committed to continuing to lead NVIDIA as CEO without interruption,” a company spokesperson said.