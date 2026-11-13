Judge Sullivan refused to dismiss charges against Clancy for first-degree murder of her three children in 2023. BY: BOSTON 25 NEWS/YOUTUBE

Lindsay Clancy’s case has returned to the court after the initial mistrial following the jury going into a deadlock as the defense moved to dismiss charges against the mother, but a judge has denied the request.

The defense claimed a second trial would trigger protection against double jeopardy

Judge Sullivan denied the defense’s request to dismiss charges against Clancy. BY: BOSTON 25 NEWS/YOUTUBE

A Massachusetts judge denied Clancy’s defense lawyers’ request to dismiss all charges against the mother due to the violation of double jeopardy on Monday, November 9, per CBC.

Judge William Sullivan earlier declared a mistrial on September 4 after a juror denied finding her not guilty of the murder charge and prevented a unanimous decision.

After the latest hearing, the judge cleared the way for a second trial, the date for which the judge said will be decided on November 16.

The defense argued that under the Fifth Amendment, a second trial would violate Clancy’s right not to be prosecuted twice for the same crime, called double jeopardy,

“Because the court concludes that there was a manifest necessity for a retrial based on the jury’s deadlock, a retrial on ‌the murder indictments does not violate Clancy’s right not to be placed in double jeopardy,” the judge responded.

The defense alleged postpartum psychosis to find her not guilty of first-degree murder

In Massachusetts, life in prison without parole is mandatory if the accused is found guilty of first-degree murder.

Clancy allegedly strangled her three kids, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, with a rubber band in their home’s basement in the Boston suburb of Duxbury and later admitted to wrongdoing but presented an insanity defense, citing postpartum psychosis.

The defense said she committed the felony due to her mental health condition and denied criminal responsibility.

Though 11 jurors found her not guilty, one holdout juror declared her guilty.

The defense argued the holdout juror didn’t follow the law of reasonable doubt and that the judge should have removed him from the panel. However, Sullivan believed it could have been “impermissibly coercive.”

Prosecutors also requested a gag order against the defense

The judge asked defense lawyer Kevin Reddington to be ethical while talking to the media about the case. BY: BOSTON 25 NEWS/YOUTUBE

Judge Sullivan denied the prosecution’s request for a gag order against the defense to ban them from speaking to the media about the case before the retrial, per the outlet.

The judge also made the defense lawyer realize his ethical responsibilities during the hearing.

Clancy reportedly cut her wrists with a knife after killing her kids and jumped from the second-floor window of her house to kill herself.