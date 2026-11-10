Arizona couple arrested at Nevada casino with stolen car of homeless man, 29, who was found stabbed in desert, police say

The couple was arrested after police found the victim's car at a casino in LA. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW and PEXELS

A couple was arrested after they took a homeless man’s car, leaving him stabbed and bleeding on the side of a deserted area of Arizona as they fled to a casino.

Police didn’t find the victim’s vehicle and tried to track it down

Police found the victim’s body at a deserted place near Silver Creek Road. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

29-year-old Arron Christopher Warren, who was in Bullhead City for a short period, was found dead in the deserted area near Silver Creek Road and Bullhead Parkway around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, per FOX10 Phoenix.

A driver passing by the area saw the man lying unresponsive on the side of the road and informed 911.

Officers of the Bullhead City Police Department believed the victim, who appeared to be dealing with homelessness, died under mysterious circumstances, leading the authorities to start a homicide investigation.

Investigators also said the victim’s vehicle was missing from the crime scene and identified the potential suspects.

With the Los Angeles Police Department’s help, investigators located Warren’s car at a Laughlin, Nevada, casino.

Police arrested a couple as the prime suspects

The LAPD arrested 35-year-old Jacob Dylan Middlebrook and 36-year-old Layne Justine McIntosh, both of Bullhead City, for a second-degree homicide, per the outlet.

Authorities upgraded the accused couple’s charges to first-degree murder on Monday, November 9.

Investigators found out during the interrogation that Middlebrook and McIntosh were also temporarily in Bullhead City and had known the victim for the last few months.

Police also believed that it was a pre-planned murder, as “the couple had expressed distaste for registered s** offenders.”

The couple allegedly misused the authorities’ s** offender public information

Bullhead City police found Warren’s car in LA and arrested the accused couple. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Investigators found that the accused couple identified the deserted location beforehand to leave the victim’s body.

“They also reportedly measured furniture/beds that could be large enough to cover the victim’s body along the side of the road. Warren was a registered Level 2 s** offender,” police said.

The suspects were taken to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas and are awaiting extradition to Mohave County in Arizona.

The couple allegedly used the public information about s** offenders to identify their targets.

“When a Level 2 or Level 3 s** offender moves into our area or, more commonly, changes addresses, the Bullhead City Police Department shares that information as a public service to help keep residents informed,” Police Chief Paul George said.

Authorities said they furnished the sensitive information “to provide information, not create fear or alarm.”