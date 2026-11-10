Brother of Ghanaian church Singer says “I need justice” after he is found dead inside duffle bag dumped on Brooklyn sidewalk

Brother of 24-year-old Joseph Owusu demands justice as authorities probe mysterious death. BY: EYEWITNESS NEWS ANC7NY/YOUTUBE

The brutal death of a 24-year-old Ghanaian church singer living in the Bronx, whose body was found stuffed inside a duffel bag on a sidewalk in Brooklyn, has left his family shattered as his brother seeks answers from the authorities.

Dead church singer’s brother seeks justice

Surveillance footage revealed two individuals driving away in a sedan after removing the body. BY: EYEWITNESS NEWS ABC7NY/YOUTUBE

A man looking for scrap metal in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood discovered a 24-year-old Joseph Owusu’s body inside a black garbage bag around 9:30 a.m. at the corner of East 93rd Street and Avenue L on the morning of Friday, October 30.

Surveillance footage revealed two individuals driving a sedan and removing the bag, reportedly containing the body, around 1:30 a.m. and driving away from the area.

“I need justice for Joseph. I want the truth to come out, the truth to come out because my brother didn’t deserve to die the way he did. He’s only 24. He had a lot of living to do,” the victim’s brother, Kojo Yeboah, said.

Yeboah described his brother as a devoted, religious man loved by everyone; he also said his brother, an organist who played at their church in the Bronx, was a talented and focused musician.

“He would play for hours and hours and just, like, make sure that he doesn’t make a mistake,” Yeboah fondly remembered Owusu’s life at the church, ABC 7 reported.

Joseph Owusu’s family struggles to cope with the loss

According to the victim’s family, the 24-year-old worked to support people with disabilities while studying computer science himself.

The unknown circumstances of Owusu’s death have compounded the family’s grief, as it struggles to comprehend the loss.

“It’s like you just know that he’s not going to come just opening the door just to come in and just come play the piano, just like be with us,” Yeboah said, adding that Owusu’s death has left behind a gaping void he has no idea how to fill.

However, Yeboah remains strong for their mother.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the young man’s death continues, and the NYPD has yet to make any arrests in relation to the incident.

The discovery left a witness named dumbfounded as well.

“I just thought it was really eerie. It’s Halloween and it’s just shocking. It’s not every day you see a body on the ground bloated up and, you know, covered with a white sheet,” the witness, Rachel, told ABC 7.