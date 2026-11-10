‘She wouldn’t wake up’: Texas mom, 24, gets life without parole for murder of 5-week-old daughter and blaming it on family dog

A Texas woman who blamed the family’s dog for her infant daughter’s death will spend the rest of her life behind bars without the possibility of parole after she was found guilty by a jury of her peers in Midland County.

Mother blamed family dog for daughter’s blunt force trauma injuries

The five-week-old infant was diagnosed with a brain bleed and skull fractures at the Midland Memorial Hospital. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Investigation into one-month-old Diamond Gilley Wroe’s death began on May 11, 2022, when authorities responded to Midland Memorial Hospital after the infant was diagnosed with multiple skull fractures and a brain bleed.

When detectives questioned Sarah Gilley-Wroe about her daughter’s death, the woman reportedly said a few days earlier her dog, who allegedly weighed 30 pounds, jumped on her infant.

However, Wroe’s account soon changed, and she said the alleged incident happened a week or two weeks ago when the dog “put a paw” on the victim’s head.

According to investigators, the woman offered no other explanation about how her five-week-old daughter wound up with such grave injuries, Yourbasin.comreported.

When investigators questioned Diamond’s father, Byron Brown, the 20-year-old told them he had left the family’s shared apartment unit to look for a new place to live.

The victim’s father told detectives that Gilley-Wroe told him the infant was not “breathing right”

Brown called his partner that day but she did not answer. Gilley-Wroe eventually called back to tell him something was wrong and their daughter “wasn’t breathing right.”

The infant’s father told detectives he returned home and called 911 and claimed that the responding EMS said there was “nothing wrong with the baby” and left.

In an interview with the outlet, Brown alleged he and his partner napped, and later Diamond began to “convulse” and make “strange noises.”

Despite the alarming situation, the couple was reportedly hesitant to call 911 and let their daughter sleep. The man said the baby slept for around four hours.

“She wouldn’t wake up, she wouldn’t eat. Then later that night, my wife told me her (the baby’s) head was swollen,” Brown revealed.

Gilley-Wroe was charged with one count of capital murder of a child less than 10 years of age.

Gilley-Wroe also allegedly told a cellmate she threw the infant against a wall and kept striking her till she stopped crying, prosecutors noted in a press release, per WFSB.

The woman also tried to blame her aunt and the victim’s father for the death, but these accusations were quickly dismissed.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement came across suggestive Google searches on the Gilley-Wroe’s cellphone.