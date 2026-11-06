Utah teenager disappears for 17 months after meeting man on social media, then tells another child she’s being held captive

Garden City teen missing for more than 500 days was found in Oregon. BY: IDAHO NEWS ON DEMAND/ YOUTUBE

A Utah teen who vanished for 17 months after meeting a man online was found at his Oregon home after telling another child she was held captive, federal authorities said.

Justice Department says teen met suspect online

A Utah teen vanished for 17 months before the FBI found her at a home in Huntington, Oregon. BY: KUTV 2 NEWS SALT LAKE CITY/ YOUTUBE

The girl, 17, disappeared from Utah in May 2025 after she allegedly met Adam Hunter Harmel, 39, of Huntington, Oregon, on social media, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Harmel allegedly picked her up in Utah and drove her across state lines to his home, the release said.

The FBI received information about her disappearance in August 2025.

Investigators said she was groomed on gaming platforms before the contact moved to other social media apps.

Authorities said the platforms were commonly used by members of nihilistic violent extremist groups to solicit sexually explicit and self-harm images.

FBI listened in on video call with missing girl

The FBI received a tip on November 1 about the girl’s possible location, the release said.

The tip also indicated she had met Harmel online in May 2025.

Authorities acting on the tip rescued her at a home in Huntington and arrested Harmel in a traffic stop about 30 miles away, The Associated Press reported.

The girl had told another child she met online that she had run away and was being held against her will, according to the AP.

A parent of that child contacted her by video, and the FBI listened in, the AP reported.

During the call, she said she met Harmel on social media and that he drove her from Utah to Oregon, an FBI agent said in court records cited by the AP.

She also said Harmel threw her phone in a river, hit her, sexually assaulted her and forced her to remove her braces with pliers so she couldn’t be identified, according to the AP.

Investigators alleged Harmel kept a knife under his pillow to stop her from escaping.

Harmel charged in federal complaint

Harmel was charged in a federal criminal complaint on November 2 with transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

He made his initial court appearance on November 4 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Boise, Idaho.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office and its Joint Terrorism Task Force are investigating with help from Oregon State Police.

“Anyone engaged in the sexual exploitation of a minor will be held accountable,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak said the girl’s safe return was the priority in the case.

FBI Director Kash Patel warned anyone targeting children that the FBI and its partners are “coming for you.”