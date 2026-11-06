Georgia man told 911 his mom was ‘abducted by aliens.’ Then cops found Her charred remains

Georgia son setenced to a decade after concealing her mother's dead body. BY: BANKS COUNTY SHERIFF's OFFICE

A Georgia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for concealing his mother’s death by burning her body, then telling 911 she had been “abducted by aliens,” prosecutors said.

Son told 911 his missing mother was abducted by aliens

Marie Campbell reportedly went missing in January 2025. BY: BANKS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jason Christopher Campbell, 35, was sentenced Friday, October 30, after a five-day trial in Banks County Superior Court for concealing the death of his mother, Marie Campbell, 65, at her home in Homer, about 75 miles northeast of Atlanta, according to Now Georgia.

The woman, who lived with her son, was reported missing January 6, 2025.

She worked at a T.J. Maxx in Cornelia, according to Now Georgia.

Her car, purse, ID and phone were all left behind, and family and neighbors searched for her.

Campbell called 911 on January 7 and said his mother had been “abducted by aliens,” according to Now Georgia.

The next day, he told a deputy an unknown person had picked her up three days earlier and that he had not heard from her since.

Police found charred remains in backyard

Campbell used to work at TJ MAXX in Cornelia. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Campbell’s claims led police to search the family’s property.

They found Marie’s charred remains in the backyard, near a still-smoldering fire and a burned mattress.

They also found a vehicle with a seat that had been removed or folded down, with a mud-covered sheet laid over the spot.

An autopsy confirmed the remains were hers, and Campbell was charged in February 2025.

Prosecutors said he burned his mother’s body in January 2025 to conceal her death.

Officials have not disclosed how she died, and her son was not accused of causing her death.

Georgia law makes concealing a death a felony when it hinders investigators from determining whether the person was unlawfully killed.

Superior Court Judge Albert Collier imposed the maximum sentence of 10 years and ordered him to serve the full term in confinement.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation with help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Office of the Medical Examiner and Forensic Anthropology Department, the FBI’s Gainesville Resident Agency and Quantico laboratory, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, and the Forsyth and Hall County sheriff’s offices.