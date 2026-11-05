Three women accused their TV husbands of sexual assault, now the popular reality series has been axed

Married at First Sight UK axed after sexual assault allegations. BY: JAY HOWARD/INSTAGRAM

Channel 4 axed Married at First Sight UK after 10 seasons following allegations by three female contestants that their on-screen husbands sexually assaulted them.

Show ended after 10 seasons

Marriage At First Sight cancelled after three women complain of sexual assault by on-screen husbands. BY: TALK TV/YOUTUBE

Channel 4 confirmed Thursday that the series will not return, according to the New York Post.

Channel 4 CEO Priya Dogra said in a statement that the decision followed an independent review of the show’s welfare procedures and the broadcaster’s handling of complaints.

Two women alleged they were sexually assaulted by their on-screen husbands. One of them also alleged her partner threatened her with an acid attack.

A third woman, Shona Manderson, the only one publicly identified, accused her on-screen husband of a non-consensual sexual act.

Accused men deny allegations, one arrested

The accused men have denied the allegations. A male cast member was arrested in June on suspicion of sexual assault.

He has not been publicly identified. Britain’s broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, also launched an investigation.

Dogra said the review was not tasked with deciding whether the allegations were true.

“It did not have the authority to adjudicate on the very serious allegations made by three women,” she said.

Dogra apologized to the women in a Channel 4 news release.

“I would like to repeat that I am very sorry for the distress those women have clearly felt. I hope our actions – in swiftly commissioning the review and taking clear, decisive steps – demonstrate our commitment to the wellbeing of all contributors and our desire to relentlessly strengthen industry standards,” she said.

She said implementing the review’s recommendations raised “fundamental questions about the editorial proposition of a show that, I believe, has now run its course over 10 years.”

Married at First Sight UK followed singles who agreed to marry strangers selected by relationship experts.

The weddings were not legally binding, but couples went on honeymoons and moved in together as cameras followed their relationships.