Masked intruders allegedly threaten residents and ransack Canberra home, then a gun goes off as they leave

Masked robbers shoot woman in a Canberra home. BY: ACT POLICING

Australian Capital Territory Policing is searching for two masked men after a woman was shot in the head during an alleged home robbery in south Canberra in August.

Police say woman was shot as men left home

The incident took place on Ellerston Avenue in Isabella Plains. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

ACT Policing said two men forced their way into a home on Ellerston Avenue in Isabella Plains, in south Canberra, about 9 p.m. Saturday, August 22, according to ABC News.

Police said one of the men was carrying a firearm and the other a machete.

The men threatened several people inside and searched the home for money and valuables, police alleged.

“As the offenders were leaving the residence, a firearm was discharged and a woman sustained serious injuries to her head,” ACT Policing said.

“The offenders then fled the scene with stolen property.”

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment, police said. Police have not released an update on her condition.

Police believe robbery was targeted

ACT Polciing is seeking public help with the investigation. BY: ACT POLICING

Police believe the robbery was targeted and not a random attack, ABC News reported.

They described the men as wearing dark hooded jumpers, dark pants and gloves.

Their faces were concealed in photos released by police. ACT Policing is trying to identify both men.

Anyone who was in the Isabella Plains area on the evening of August 22, or who might have CCTV or dash-cam footage, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or through the Crime Stoppers ACT website.