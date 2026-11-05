Dad Shared Photos With His Children, Ages 6 and 8, Over the Years. Then All Three Were Found Dead Near a Pennsylvania Parking Garage

Father and two children found dead near Mt. Lebanon parking garage in suspected double murder-suicide. BY: PATRICK LYNCH/ FACEBOOK

A Pennsylvania father, 42, and his two young children were found dead outside a parking garage Tuesday in what police said they believed was a murder-suicide, not an accident.

Police say deaths were not accidental

Pennsylvania father and kids, 6 and 8, found dead after apparent fall as police investigate murder-suicide. BY: CBS PITTSBURGH/ YOUTUBE

Patrick Lynch, and his children, 8-year-old James and 6-year-old Caroline, were found dead outside a parking garage on Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday, November 3, according to a press briefing by Mt. Lebanon Police Chief Jason Haberman, streamed by WTAE.

Haberman said police believed it was a murder-suicide. Mt. Lebanon is a township about 5 miles south of Pittsburgh.

The call to police came in around 4:30 p.m.

Police first described an “ongoing police situation” near the municipal building and said there was no threat to the public.

First responders were giving CPR to the family when police arrived, WTAE reported.

A medical examiner pronounced all three dead. The Allegheny County Police Department was called in to assist at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office ruled the deaths of both children homicides Wednesday afternoon. The manner and cause of Lynch’s death were pending at the time.

Father worked in machine learning and AI

“There will be a significant amount of trauma for the community,” Haberman said.

“Everyone in the Mt. Lebanon community will know someone involved in this incident,” he said.

Lynch was a data scientist who worked in machine learning and artificial intelligence, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Lynch’s social media accounts featured photographs of him with his children over the years.

One Facebook photo from 2018 showed his son looking directly at him. Another showed Lynch holding the boy in a T-shirt bearing the name of his alma mater.

Two Mt. Lebanon elementary schools and a day care were closed Wednesday, WTAE reported.

The Mt. Lebanon School District said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news involving members of our Mt. Lebanon school community. Our hearts are with all those affected, and we are keeping them and their loved ones in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

The municipality said in a statement: “Seeing neighbors reaching out to take care of each other is giving us solace on this sad day.”