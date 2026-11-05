Man took car to repair shop for exhaust inspection, then he and co-worker died from carbon monoxide poisoning hours later

Two coworkers died following carbon monoxide poisoning after taking in their car for an exhaust inspection. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The family of a 20-year-old woman sued an Illinois auto shop, alleging it let her co-worker drive off with a defective exhaust before both died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Family sued Grayslake auto shop over two deaths

Kirby Graham, 32, took his car to a Grayslake repair shop for an exhaust inspection, the lawsuit says. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

The family of Yeisimar Morales-Sanchez, sued Amerimex Mufflers, Brakes & Auto Repair, Inc., in Grayslake, according to an amended complaint filed last month.

It alleged the shop failed to properly fix exhaust problems in a car belonging to her co-worker, Kirby Graham, 32, before letting him “leave its facility and continue driving” it.

Graham had brought the car in for an “exhaust system inspection,” the complaint said.

On November 4, 2025, the pair was “overcome by carbon monoxide” while sitting in his parked car in Crystal Lake, according to the complaint.

A passerby thought they were “possibly asleep” and called police, according to a police press release.

Police officers and a firefighter found them unresponsive. Lifesaving measures failed, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were found around 5:32 a.m., according to a report.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office determined that “carbon monoxide toxicity” killed both and ruled the deaths accidental.

The two worked together at a local manufacturing facility.

What the lawsuit alleged

Morales-Sanchez’s family claims over $200,000 in damages. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Workers “permitted” Graham to leave “with his automobile exhaust system in a defective condition,” the complaint alleged.

“As a result of defendant’s inspection … defendant knew, or in the exercise of ordinary care, should have known that the exhaust system … was defective and in an unreasonably dangerous condition,” it said.

It added that the shop knew, or should have known, “that there were excessive levels of carbon monoxide entering the automobile.”

“As a direct and proximate result of defendant’s negligence [Morales-Sanchez] was overcome by carbon monoxide fumes while sitting in Kirby Graham, the deceased’s automobile,” the complaint stated.

The suit alleged she was conscious and in pain as the carbon monoxide overcame her.

The family sought more than $100,000 on each of two counts, wrongful death and a survival claim, plus court costs and interest.

Separate claims under the Illinois Automotive Repair Act allege the shop failed to provide a written estimate, obtain authorization and supply an accurate invoice.

Court records show a process server made three unsuccessful attempts to serve Amerimex, and no attorney has appeared for the shop.

A hearing was set for November 5, when attorney Guy D. Geleerd Jr., who represents Morales-Sanchez’s estate, was expected to ask a judge to authorize another method of service.