Mom allegedly strangled her two young children so they could ‘go to God together.’ Now she cries in court

Janette MacAusland, 49, pleaded not guilty November 3. BY: BOSTON 25 NEWS/YOUTUBE

A Wellesley, Massachusetts, mother accused of killing her two young children pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Tuesday, quietly crying in court.

Mother pleads not guilty to murdering both children

Massachusetts mom accused of killing two children cries in court as she pleads not guilty. BY: WCVB CHANNEL 5 BOSTON/ YOUTUBE

Janette MacAusland, 49, appeared in court Tuesday, November 3, and quietly cried during the hearing, the Boston Globe reported.

She was indicted in October on two counts of first-degree murder in the April deaths of her children, 7-year-old Kai Prescott MacAusland and 6-year-old Ella Brayton MacAusland.

MacAusland, a massage therapist and acupuncturist, is being held without bail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The state medical examiner concluded the children died from mechanical asphyxia and acute intoxication from a combination of drugs, including acetaminophen and lorazepam.

Her attorney, Joseph F. Krowski Jr., said she was “inconsolable.”

“She is broken right now. This is a really good person who has spent her life being a healer and a nurturer and the circumstances that she is existing under right now has broken her.”

Mother allegedly confessed to police in Vermont

The case came to light April 24, when MacAusland allegedly arrived at her aunt’s home in Bennington, Vermont.

She told her aunt she wanted “the three of us to go to God together, but it didn’t work,” according to a police account cited by WCVB.

After handing officers a holiday photo of the family, she allegedly told police: “I strangled them and then I tried to kill myself,” WCVB reported, citing authorities.

She allegedly told police the children were in bed.

A welfare check at the family’s Wellesley home found the children dead, police said.

Husband filed for divorce months earlier

Her husband filed for divorce in October 2025 and sought full custody of the children and ownership of the house.

“Generally speaking, the issue of her mental health has certainly been raised by the discovery at this point,” Krowski said.

He called for a discussion about women’s mental health, saying there are “yellow or red flags everywhere” in cases like this and the tragedies are “largely avoidable.”

MacAusland pleaded not guilty, and the charges remain allegations to be determined in court.

Her next hearing is scheduled for December 16.