Dad begged his daughter’s boyfriend to spare her life during a 14-minute call, then heard him say, ‘She’s gone, Rudy’

Retired NYPD officer Rudy Cantarini says he begged his daughter’s boyfriend to spare her life before hearing a gunshot in her Bronx apartment. BY: JOSE CORNELIO/INSTAGRAM

A retired NYPD officer said he begged his daughter’s boyfriend to spare her life during a 14-minute phone call before hearing a gunshot in her Bronx apartment.

Father stayed on the phone as nurse begged for her life

Andrea Cantarini, 37, worked as a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Rudy Cantarini said his daughter, Andrea Cantarini, 37, called him at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday “begging for her life,” the New York Post reported.

Both she and her boyfriend, Juan Cornelio Diaz, 38, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at JFK Airport, were found dead inside her Riverdale apartment with gunshot wounds to the head, the NYPD said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. Cantarini said Diaz shot his daughter and then killed himself.

“I was on the phone with her for 14 minutes… She was begging for her life,” Cantarini told the Post.

She told him, “He’s gonna kill me and he’s got a gun to my head,” Cantarini said. “We tried and we begged, the both of us, to let her go,” he said. “And he just wouldn’t listen.”

“Please do not, do not kill her, Juan. It’s not too late, Juan. Just let her go. It’s not too late. Let her go,” he recalled pleading.

After the first gunshot, Cantarini said, Diaz told him: “She’s gone, Rudy.”

“Those 14 minutes, it just keeps repeating over and over again in my head,” he said. “I have to live with this the rest of my life. She was the apple of my eye.”

Andrea and Diaz had an argument the day of the incident

The couple had a “problem” Tuesday morning, Cantarini said.

Andrea drove to his Poughkeepsie home to drop off her young daughter before heading to work, he said.

Diaz “shut the door with my daughter in it, waving a gun at her, while her daughter was outside the room, screaming and crying,” Cantarini said.

Her mother and two close friends from work begged her not to go back to the apartment, he said.

“I didn’t know what happened in the morning. I wish I did, because then I would have called the police,” Cantarini said.

When Andrea got home from her shift, she thought Diaz was out working, but he was inside, where he “laid an ambush,” her father said.

Diaz “got her in the bedroom [and] wouldn’t let her go,” he said.

Cantarini said Andrea “just didn’t want to be in a relationship with the guy anymore and he couldn’t take it.”

Andrea, one of five children who grew up on Staten Island, “was a beautiful woman inside and out,” her father said.

“She was a great mother, a great mother,” he said.