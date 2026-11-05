Pregnant mom of four was shopping at Spirit Halloween when a teen allegedly opened fire on another customer, now he faces two murder charges

Teen charged with murdering pregnant mom and unborn baby in Spirit Halloween shooting. BY: ABC10/YOUTUBE

A 17-year-old California boy was charged with two counts of murder after allegedly opening fire inside a Spirit Halloween store, killing a pregnant mother of four and her unborn baby, prosecutors said.

Teen faced multiple charges in deadly store shooting

California teen accused of killing pregnant mother of four and her unborn child in Spirit Halloween attack. BY: ABC7 NEWS BAY AREA/YOUTUBE

The October 30 shooting at the Fairfield store killed 31-year-old Constance Hages and her unborn child. Hages was also a mother of four, according to ABC 7.

Six other people were wounded in the attack.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that the teenager had been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon.

He also faced multiple firearm enhancements. Prosecutors alleged that the teenager had a prior conviction for a violent offense.

Four of the six surviving victims remained hospitalized as of Monday, November 2, police said.

A 19-year-old man was in critical condition, while three others, aged 16, 23 and 32, were listed in stable condition.

The remaining two victims, aged 19 and 43, were treated for gunshot wounds and released.

Pregnant mother appeared to be innocent bystander

Investigators believed Hages was not the intended target of the shooting.

Initial evidence, including surveillance footage from inside the store, suggested the teenager had noticed another customer whom investigators believed he intended to shoot.

“The suspect observed another customer who investigators believe was the intended target,” Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Michelle Belyea told ABC 7. “The suspect then produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the victim.”

Hages’ death left her four children without their mother. Her family described the loss as devastating in a GoFundMe appeal.

“This heartbreaking loss has left behind four children, grieving parents, and a family trying to face a pain that words can barely hold,” the family wrote. “Constance was deeply loved, and her absence has created an overwhelming void in the lives of everyone who knew and cherished her.”

Prosecutors sought to try teenager as adult

CBS Sacramento, citing Fairfield police, reported that the suspect had spent several months in juvenile detention the previous year following another shooting at Fairfield High School.

The 17-year-old appeared in Juvenile Court on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office said it had asked the court to transfer the case to adult court, citing the seriousness of the alleged crimes, the teenager’s criminal record and concerns about public safety.

“Due to the seriousness of these crimes, the minor’s criminal record, and the threat to public safety, the People will argue that [the suspect] remain detained,” the office said.

The teenager remained in custody without bond as the case proceeded.