Gunman opens fire at Florida bank campus after crashing car into courtyard, then security guard fatally shoots him, officials say

A gunman crashed his car into a courtyard at Citibank’s suburban Tampa, Florida campus and fatally shot a woman before a security guard killed him, Hillsborough County deputies said Wednesday.

Gunman crashed through fence and fired rifle where workers were eating lunch

The attack occurred on Wednesday, November 4, when the gunman drove a sedan into the courtyard among outdoor tables where employees were eating lunch, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Frank Losat said at a news conference.

The gunman then opened fire with a rifle and fatally shot a woman, Losat said.

A security guard confronted him in a cafeteria, the two exchanged fire, and the guard killed him, according to Losat.

“Was there a potential for further violence? Absolutely,” Losat said. “So kudos to that security guard.”

About 3,200 people were at work on the campus at the time, he said.

Sheriff’s office has not named victim or gunman or given a motive

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the gunman or the woman, give a motive or say whether the two knew each other.

Four other people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and Losat said he did not know whether any were shot or struck by the vehicle.

More than 360 deputies, many in tactical gear, responded, and the first arrived within a minute of the initial 911 call, Losat said.

Deputies spent 2 1/2 hours searching the building where the shootings occurred and adjacent offices, he said.

Citigroup said in a statement that it was “aware of an incident” at the complex and was cooperating with law enforcement.

Citibank vice president says he saw car crash through fence and heard gunfire



David Dzien, a Citibank vice president, toldThe Associated Press he was returning to work after lunch when he saw the sedan crash through a fence about 150 yards away.

He said he then heard an “incredible clatter” that he later realized was gunfire.

People near the car dispersed and others began to scream, and Dzien said he ran back into the building and left through a fire escape.

“I can still hear the particular type of scream,” he said, “and I’m still trying to process it, frankly.”

The Sheraton Tampa Brandon Hotel, a few hundred feet from the campus, sheltered about 300 Citibank workers, General Manager Matt Chauvin said.