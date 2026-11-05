‘Stay tuned’: Man who gave ICE his own name while threatening agents admits to Trump death threats

Cody Smith pleaded guilty to threatening President Donald Trump and ICE agents. BY: ZUMAPRESS.COM/MEGA

A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill President Donald Trump and federal immigration agents, including sending the president’s son a graphic message describing how he planned to murder his father.

Smith sent graphic threats to Trump Jr.

Cody Lee Smith, 20, of Clarksburg, admitted to threatening Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in a series of social media posts and direct messages, the Department of Justice announced July 2.

In an Instagram direct message to Donald Trump Jr. on January 17, Smith threatened to sexually assault his father and cut his “jugular” while watching the life leave his eyes, according to the federal indictment.

Smith also posted a message tagging Trump and his son, and wrote that he would kill the president.

In another post, he shared a song titled “I Am Going to Kill the President” alongside the message: “IMPEACH THIS MOTHER****** WITH A .308.

The indictment also said Smith had posted photographs of himself with firearms, including ammunition, magazines and a long rifle. Prosecutors did not say that he had a specific plan to use the rifle in an assassination attempt.

Smith also targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump supporters in other online posts, according to the indictment.

Smith also threatened ICE agents

On January 18, Smith allegedly called an ICE tip line, gave his name and city of residence, and threatened to kill agents in Clarksburg, as well as the person who answered the call and that person’s family, according to the DOJ.

Before making the call, Smith allegedly posted: “Im gonna give them my name and where to find me so stay tuned you might get to see me r*** and kill some proud Nazi boy f****.

He then followed through by calling the tip line and identifying himself, according to the federal indictment.

The investigation began after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office alerted West Virginia State Police to Smith’s online threats.

Federal authorities later obtained a search warrant for his Clarksburg residence and arrested him on January 22.

Smith faces up to 15 years in prison

A federal grand jury indicted Smith in March on four counts involving threats against Trump and federal officials.

The indictment included two counts of threatening the president and two counts related to threats against ICE personnel and a tip-line operator.

Smith pleaded guilty to two federal counts on July 2, according to the DOJ.

He faces up to five years in prison for threatening the president and up to 10 years for threatening ICE personnel.

A federal judge will determine his sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.