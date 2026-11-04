Missouri mom, 72, sits in her recliner playing video games. Then her own son allegedly approaches from behind with a rifle

The suspect, Joey Lee Skaggs, remains in custody without bond. BY: JEFF CRITES, ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY SHERIFF/FACEBOOK

A Missouri man is facing murder charges after he snuck up on his mother with a rifle, shooting her in the back of her head while she was playing video games.

Authorities discovered the woman when they responded to an “unknown problem”

St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office authorities saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking eastbound on Highway 221 before responding to the victim’s house. BY: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Deputies of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Fawn Drive in Lake Hannah Development to an “unknown problem” on Saturday, October 31.

Upon their arrival, authorities discovered a 72-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. First responders delivered life-saving measures, but the woman ultimately passed away on the scene.

Over the course of the investigation, the victim’s son, Joey Lee Skaggs, emerged as the suspect. According to reports, the suspect was spotted fleeing the Fawn Drive residence.

Before authorities arrived, they spotted an individual matching the Skaggs’ description “walking eastbound on Highway 221 west of Doe Run,” First Alert reported.

According to officials, the suspect was working with his stepfather in the area, collecting scrap metal just before the shooting, which happened inside the victim’s home on Highway 221 just before 3:00 p.m.

Skaggs allegedly shot his mother as she played games on her laptop

During an interview with authorities, the suspect, who lived in a separate house on the property with his parents, said he entered his mother’s house and got hold of a .22 caliber rifle from behind the kitchen door, Fox 2 Now reported.

Skaggs reportedly told authorities he could see his mother playing video games on the laptop sitting in a recliner from where he stood in the kitchen. Skaggs stood behind his mother and shot her in the back of her head and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities recovered the rifle and a .22-caliber shell casing from inside the home, taking Skaggs into custody shortly after.

A motive behind the shooting has not been disclosed. The suspect is in custody without bond and is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.