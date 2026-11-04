‘Creeping in and out’: Manchester husband who ‘led double life,’ admits to drugging and sexually assaulting wife for 2 decades, awaits sentence

Nine other defendants are on trial at the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court in relation to the years-long sexual assault of a Manchester woman. BY: CHANNEL 4 NEWS/YOUTUBE

A Manchester man in his 60s has admitted to sharing countless images and videos of him sexually assaulting his wife after drugging her unconscious at their home.

Manchester man led a disturbing double life

Man pleaded guilty to rendering his wife unconscious and sexually assaulting her for two decades in a Gisele Pelicot-like nightmare in the United Kingdom. BY: ABS-CBN NEWS/YOUTUBE

A Manchester woman’s husband, who cannot be named to protect his wife’s legal right to anonymity, and four other men: Keith Fotheringham, Sean Peers, Graham Brougham, and Karl Lindsay, have pleaded guilty to several offenses.

The trial continues at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court for nine other defendants who continue to maintain their innocence.

Prosecutors argued the woman’s husband led a “double life.” On one hand, the couple was unassuming from the outside; they led busy lives, socialized, and even took holidays abroad.

On the other hand, the husband’s sinister intentions were revealed when the jury scrutinized several videos of the victim being sexually abused and r****, while she was unconscious.

According to prosecutor Louise Oakley KC, the perpetrator regularly gave his wife a cocktail of drugs to knock her out and then carry out the sexual activities without her consent.

Oakley further said the man had been sharing disturbing videos and images online of the woman being violated while she was unconscious for over two decades, the BBC reported.

Man invited other men to sexually assault his incapacitated wife

The husband had discussed inviting other men over to r*** and sexually assault his unconscious wife for a while, but did not put his perverted ideas into motion till at least 2023.

Oakley said the men participating in the r*** were aware the woman was incapacitated, and argued that this was precisely the reason they were there at the couple’s home in the Stockport area of Greater Manchester in order to violate the victim.

According to the prosecution, law enforcement confiscated the victim’s husband’s mobile phone containing audio-visual evidence that exposed the man’s “barbaric s**** fantasies.”

Oakley further said the device acted as a “‘confession booth'” containing more than a million photos and videos. Referring to the nine men on trial, Oakley said they were also “leading double lives.”

“Either creeping in and out of [the home address], in the hours of darkness, quietly and carefully so that they were not seen or heard, or hiding behind the screens of their mobile telephones or computers – no doubt believing they were safe,” the prosecutor said, as per the BBC report.

The husband’s sinister confession

The husband routinely shared his perverted fantasies with strangers in online chatrooms. BY: ABS-CBN NEWS/YOUTUBE

The accused husband eventually pleaded guilty and opened up about his years-long abuse of his wife. Appearing as a witness, he told prosecutors he had begun abusing his wife in the early 2000s.

Initially, he recorded himself sexually assaulting his wife and kept the media for himself.

However, he soon began sharing the images in online chatrooms full of people who shared his perverted interests. The perpetrator said he also pretended to be his wife in online conversations but stopped not long after.

The incident came to light after investigative journalists “infiltrated” a Telegram channel in October 2025. The channel seemingly was a platform for men to share images of unconscious women being r**** and sexually assaulted.

The victim’s husband pleaded guilty to 62 offences, including r***, administering a substance with intent, sharing intimate images, and assault with penetration.